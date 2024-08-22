Betis did their homework in the first leg of the Conference League qualifying round. They won comfortably and without too much fanfare against the Ukrainian Kryvbas in exile in Kosice, Slovakia. A match dominated by the Andalusian team, who won with goals from Ávila and Rodri, one in each half, to practically sneak into the League phase of the third continental competition. The return match in Seville, next Thursday, should be a mere formality.

Chimy Ávila must have remembered last season, when Osasuna fell in the qualifiers for this competition against Bruges. The striker, who started for the first time with Betis this season, was quick to score after a shot from Altimira to make it 0-1 in the cold stadium of Kosice. A Betis team that started well on the field, took the lead and then had some problems to stop the momentum of Kryvbas, a team with a certain quality, but without the talent of the Andalusian team. Betis conceded a bit in defence, but knew how to press in the opposition’s half to create some chances, thanks to Abde’s shots from outside the area.

Betis, after some initial hesitations, won decisively in the second half. There is a huge difference between Kryvbas and the quality of players like Rodri. The Betis midfielder scored a great goal on the counterattack after a good pass from Ávila. Betis won comfortably and did not need Fekir. The central defender Natan debuted, at a good level, as did Llorente, while they wait for Vitor Roque. There is an agreement with the player and with Barcelona for the arrival of the Brazilian international, although the Andalusian team wants a two-year loan and a benefit in a future transfer of the player. In this way, they would take advantage of an increase in the player’s value during his stay at the green and white team.

“The conclusions are positive because we scored two goals and didn’t concede. We had a few more chances, but the season is just beginning and we need to adjust technically. There are things to improve, especially being calm in finishing. I hope we can seal the qualification in the return match next week at home,” said Manuel Pellegrini, the coach of the Betis team. “We have to avoid any kind of surprise by playing a good game at home. We can’t rely on these two goals advantage,” he added. “When Roque’s signing is official, I will talk about the signing we are waiting for. With a striker I think we have the complete squad. We don’t need more and I don’t think there will be more arrivals or departures,” concluded Pellegrini.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.