The Spaniard Juanpe López will wear the pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia this Wednesday for the seventh consecutive day as the leader of the race. A historic story for Andalusian sport, since he is the cyclist who has been the leader in the race for the most days, surpassing the record that Antonio Gómez del Moral had until now.

The leadership of Juanpe López, who He has already shown, in addition to his talent and ability to suffer on the bike, his charisma and sportsmanship outside of racing, as evidenced by his apology to Sam Oomen after throwing a jerrycan at him after the hitch that stopped him at the Blockhaushas crossed borders and several Andalusian sports institutions and teams have turned to encourage the cyclist from Lebrija.

One of the most passionate has been Real Betisa club of which Juanpe López is a self-confessed follower, which on the occasion of the cyclist’s leadership in the Giro d’Italia decided to publish on its social networks a montage with a very original proposal for a jersey for Juanpe, in which The cyclist appeared dressed in a pink jersey tuned with the green stripes of the Betis shirt. “Well, one more day of leadership in the Giro. What do you think of this limited edition pink jersey, Juanpe?” They wrote from the social networks of the Verdiblanco team.

An idea that Juanpe himself liked very much, who responded to Betis’s idea with the comment “My two loves in a single photo” along with the hashtag #Manquepierda, a watchword of Beticism. Waiting for this jersey to be made, Juanpe will continue wearing the pink in the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday’s stage with the hope of continuing his dream.