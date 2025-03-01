



The reunion of Betis Deportivo With the triumph in the championship you will have to wait. This Saturday, the Verdiblanco subsidiary has not gone from the draw before the Fuenlabrada In match of day 26 in Group II of First RFEF that has taken place in the Sports City Luis del Sol.

The Fuenlabrada advanced on the scoreboard in the 35th minute with a goal from Álvaro García. Already in the second half, when the stopwatch was in 67, Carlos Reina established the final 1-1.

In Betis Deportuned they had minutes in the game of this Saturday Guilherme; Masqué (Destiny, m. 85), Rudy, Arribas, Lucas Alcázar; Guirao, Barea (Dani Pérez, m. 63), Reina (Mawuli, m. 78); Souleymane, João Gabriel (Pablo García, m. 63) and Marcos Fernández (Mendy, m. 85).

Waiting for the day to be completed, Betis Deportivo is in the tenth position of the classification with 33 points. For next Sunday, March 9 (19.30), the Verdiblanco subsidiary is scheduled by the match at home against the recreational of Huelva corresponding to day 27 of the championship.