He Betis Deportivo has returned to scoring after losing three consecutive days. The Verdiblanco subsidiary tied this Saturday (2-2) at home with the Marbella FC in a match corresponding to matchday 17 in Group II of Primera RFEF. The team coached by Arzu began the game showing great success in front of the opposing goal, which allowed them to go into halftime with a 0-2 lead on the scoreboard. However, Marbella’s two goals in the second half, in just eight minutes, ended up leaving the final result of the match in a tie.

The match could not have started in a better way for Betis Deportivo. And the first minute of the game had barely been played when the goal came from Marcos Fernandez. Advantage on the scoreboard that increased a quarter of an hour later with the goal scored by Souleymane. With the result of 0-2 the end of the first half was reached.

However, late in the second half, the situation became complicated for the Verdiblanco subsidiary. In just seven minutes, which were from 71 to 78, Marbella scored twice to equalize the score. Ernest was the scorer of Marbella’s first goal in the match and Callejón established shortly after what would be the final 2-2.

MARBELLA: Lejárraga; Olguin, Carrasco (Ernest, d. 46), Puñal, Fornés; Álvarez, Duarte (Peña, d. 46), Álamo, Soto (Du, d. 75); Callejón (Edwards, d. 81) and Dorian (Luis Acosta, d. 87).









BETIS SPORTS: Guilherme; Jan Finds (Bust, m. 73), Rudy, Arribas, Pleguezuelo (Alcázar, m. 80); Guirao, Dani Pérez; Souleymane (Destiny, d. 73), Reina (Pablo García, d. 64), Marciano (Sander, d. 64); and Marcos Fernández.

GOALS 0-1, m. 1: Marcos Fernández. 0-2, m. 16: Souleymane. 1-2, m. 71: Ernest. 2-2, m. 78: Alley.

The tie, which comes for Betis Deportivo after three consecutive defeats in the championship, leaves the team coached by Arzu with 27 points after 17 games played. All of this, six days before Betis Deportivo-Sevilla Atlético which will take place on Friday (8:30 p.m.) on matchday 18 of the championship in Group II of Primera RFEF.