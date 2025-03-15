Counts the history that in him Year 49 BC Julio César stopped in front of Rubicón River To decide If I crossed it or not. Pass it It meant committing one illegalitysince It was not allowed to … No general cross him with his army raised in arms. If he did, he became enemy of the Republic and started one Civil War between Gaul and Rome. Julio Césarfinally, He gave the order to his troops to cross The river, pronouncing in Latin the phrase «Alea Iacta est»which in Spanish means that “Luck is thrown”. From this event comes the expression «Cross the Rubicón», that expresses the fact of launch irrevocably a company of risky consequences.

A risky company It was for him Real BetisOvercome the round of 16 of a European competition. I had only done the first Betic team twice, in 1978 and 1998. Thursday in Guimaraes finally crossed that barrier that was an impossible wall to jumpspeaking in soccer or sports terms. Also in mental terms. And that has raised to unsuspected terms the happiness and illusion to continue moving forward And to be able to do something nice in Europe once and for all.

Many coincide, and within the Verdiblanco club they are the first, in which It can be the year. That the fact of only cross up With the other two favorites of the competition, the Fiorentina and Chelsea in the possible semifinal and the fine hypotheticall, respectively, to which we must add the Way of having surpassed the Vitoria de Guimaraes In the eighths, they turn the first Betic team into candidate A, at least, reach that long -awaited and desired end and fight to lift his first continental rank in his history.

But It still remains For that and other voices are, with their point of logicfurther prudent. First, the squad directed by Manuel Pellegriniwho continues to make history as Betis coach, must Overcome Jagiellonia Between April 10 and 17, with the Tour in Polish lands on Holy Thursday. But it is no less true than the Soccer and goals exhibition What did the Betic painting in the north of Portugalleaving the game from the initial beep with the intention to show continental football that this conference wantsbegin to indicate signals that, with this seriousness and the Very high level of several playersthis can really be the Gold opportunity they have been waiting for Heliopolis for so many years.

The Betis Go back from Guimaraes with a strenchid chest and with overflowing illusion. Not only for the four goals, which have become the Major win of history in Europe away from Villamarínbut for the Coral Party displayed by the men of Pellegrini. The performance of its star soccer players, Isco and Antonyin addition to tick One goal each participated in the four goalsand the accompaniment of some superb Aitor, Diego Llorente, Bartra, Altimira and Fornalsthe cherry put by the ‘trigoleador’ Bakambu -The Congolese has scored three of the 6 goals with which Betis has razed with tremendous justice to Vitoria- and the electricity and verticality that has meant the irruption of Jesús Rodríguez In the first team, they make the dream continue alive and the team led by Pellegrini presented his clear candidacy to be present in Breslavia on May 28the date that many Betics begin to have marked with letters that can be gold.

The The only negative note of the Tour Tour of Portugal With the classification for the quarterfinals of the conference in the luggage was the fact that Isco has not been summoned by Spain. Of course, Betis and the Betics will enjoy it fresh for a spring which points to exciting.