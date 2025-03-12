He Real Betis has touched the option in Incorporate Juanito to his work team in the sports direction. He is an experienced candidate in the offices and the grass, something very important. Its management in the CordovaClub with which he has achieved the promotion to LaLiga Hypermotion (Second Division), has caught the attention of the Verdiblanco Club.

After the march of the former sports director Ramón Plans To Saudi Arabia, movements have been generated in the structure of the Verdiblanca organization. With Manu Fajardo in front, accompanied by Miguel Calzado and Álvaro Ladrón de Guevarathe club now studies the possibility of incorporating Juanito as he has pointed out Canal Sur Radio.

In addition, Juanito has a Special link with the entity. Know Betis well where she was canterano. It is the team with which he played for eight seasons (a total of 289 games) and conquered the Copa del Rey in 2005. After his retirement, he returned as a coach of the lower categories (youth A and Betis Deportivo between the years 2021 and 2014).

Despite Betis’s interest, Juanito has a contract with Córdoba that lasts until 2026which is now an obstacle. However, in the Archangel they fear that the Verdiblanca proposal will be too attractive to him, given its roots in the club.