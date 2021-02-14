EI Betis took a giant step forward in its European aspirations by beating Villarreal in La Cerámica and be placed only three points behind Unai Emery, who suffered his first defeat of the season at home and is moving away from the fight for the Champions League. Pellegrini won the battle against the Basque on his return to Villarreal under the leadership of an incisive Fekir, who brilliantly scored the first goal on the edge of the break and put the plan of the Castellón team against the ropes.

Guarded was the first to warn with a distant shot that went over Asenjo’s goal. Pellegrini wanted the ball. Emery too. But the high pressure of both teams put in too many difficulties creation under a framework of enormous equality and great fear. On that occasion, Guarded responded Moi Gómez with two approaches that did not end up finding a finisher before the gaze of Joel Robles, a starter in the Verdiblanca goal despite the recovery of Claudio Bravo. Betis missed Canales at the beginning of the match. The Cantabrian, placed by Pellegrini in a more advanced position than usual, had less weight in the ball exit and that minimized his role.

Parejo did find more prominence, who lacked partners when it came to breaking lines with the Betic box retracted. Aitor threatened with some counter without closure, but it was Fekir who appeared to move the score before the break. Miranda was the smartest in the class, throwing a long throw-in at Fekir. The Frenchman, intermittent until then, controlled within the area, he won the game against Pau Torres in an incisive movement and beat Asenjo down with mastery. His goal showed the qualities that Heliopolis have long expected of him and that only enter the scene in a trickle.

Emery barely had time to vary his idea after the break when he ran into another devastating blow from Betis. Canales threw a measured cross into the box off Fekir’s short corner kick and Emerson soared above everyone to beat Asenjo with his header. Villarreal advanced lines, knowing that they had to risk much more to damage the defensive framework designed by Pellegrini. Estupiñán, Raba and Bacca entered to vary the film, but it was an isolated action in the Betic area that woke up Emery’s men: Gil Manzano consulted the VAR to estimate that Emerson touched with his hand. Gerard Moreno did not forgive the penalty, which prompted a change of character in his team.

Villarreal pressed and defended the Betic team better this time, which did not want to repeat last-minute nightmares like against Athletic and Barça. Nor did Villarreal manage those moments too brilliantly, who only looked for balls into the area and the presence of Gerard Moreno to hunt down an occasion that did not come except for a dangerous foul in the last breath. The Champions League moves away for Unai Emery’s team, who is now looking in the rear-view mirror at the appearance of the Verdiblanco team, who dreams of returning to Europe at the hands of Manuel Pellegrini.