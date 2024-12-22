In a short video published on its official social media profiles, the Verdiblanco club uses images of the presence of the Sevilla captain at the tribute to Joaquín Sánchez, in June 2023.



Remarkable, to say the least, for the tense moment of rupture of institutional relations between the Sevilla FC and the Real Betis after the complaint of the green and white team for the covered Betic shield flag in the celebration of the last derby and the sporting sanction to Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac Romero that derived from said complaint, has been the message on social network (formerly Twitter) that the Heliopolitan club has published congratulating Jesús Navas for his careerafter the Sevilla captain played his last game as a professional this Sunday with the team he loves against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Specifically, Betis has published this message: «An example for everyone for his football and his values. Congratulations on your entire career, Jesús Navas! ». A text that has been accompanied by some of the images that the player from the palace, legend of Sevilla and also of the Spanish team with which he has won absolutely everything, starred in the month of June 2023, being present at the tribute to Joaquín Sánchez in Benito Villamarín.

We must remember that this past Friday this web portal published that Joaquín will go to the tribute that will be paid to Jesús Navas for his sporting career on December 30 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. The Breaking of institutional relations by Sevilla FC with Real Betis will not affect this personal commitment between two good friends and two legends of Sevillian football and national. The Portuense has confirmed this to the palace as a sign of respect and lordship that the two have shown throughout their sporting careers, with a well-understood rivalry.

The fact is that Jesús Navas personally called Joaquín to invite him to his tribute on December 30 in Nervión and the Betic myth answered in the affirmative. He does so because of the admiration he has for the palace and also in response to the great gesture that the Sevilla player had when he went to the Benito Villamarín and participated in the tribute that Betis paid to Joaquín on the occasion of his retirement in 2023.









Navas has also personally invited Manuel Pellegrini to his tribute and the Chilean coach responded affirmatively before the break in relations expressed by Sevilla. Questioned about this after the game against Helsinki in the microphones of Movistarthe Betis coach did not want to confirm anything. “On the 30th we will see,” he said.