The penalty called by Hernández Maeso in the Real Sociedad – Real Betis at the request of Del Cerro Grande, who warned him from the VAR about an action by Perraud with Oyarzabal in the first half and which led to 2-0, has been the subject of serious criticism from the Verdiblanco club in the hours after the match. In Heliópolis they do not understand how this action has been punished in this way through video arbitration while this same campaign there have been other similar plays in which the referees have not seen an infraction in favor of the green and white.

When the tacos Perraud hit the foot Oyarzabal and he was writhing in pain inside the area, Hernández Maeso did not call a penalty but it was Del Cerro Grande who told him to go to the monitor to see it. This circumstance did not even happen in the three similar plays in which Betis considers that they have felt harmed this season.

The first was at Real Madrid – Real Betis when at the start of the match Aitorwho was acting as a center forward, went to pressure Courtois at the exit of the ball. The Belgian goalkeeper gave a pass to his full-back and subsequently stepped on the Betic attacker, who fell to the ground. Neither Alberola Rojas, on the field, considered the play a foul nor did Hernández Hernández, from the VAR, notify him to go see it on the screen. The duel ended 2-0, also including a more than disputed penalty from Rui Silva to Vinicius in which the VAR did intervene to have it whistled when the Brazilian dived in advance to contact the Betic goalkeeper.

In Betis – Getafe, in which the Heliopolitans won 2-1, it happened that Fornals He made a cut in the area, before which Milla fouled him and hit him on the foot. Perhaps it is the most similar move to Perraud’s with Oyarzabal but with a totally different ending. And hence the Betic complaints. Then Pulido Santana did not see anything and Iglesias Villanueva also ignored the play in the VAR.









In another subsequent match, when Betis visited Las Palmas at the end of September, they claimed a play that could have resolved the 1-1 scoreline with which the duel ended. And it is that Johnny Cardoso He was ready to shoot in the 65th minute from the small area when Viti Rozada kneed him on the cheekbone, preventing him from connecting with the ball. On the field, Sánchez Martínez gave a corner and the Green and White protests did not help Gil Manzano, from the VAR, to correct his teammate. In this way the action went unpunished and the Betis felt harmed.

So much Manuel Pellegrini like Manu Fajardo have raised their voices to complain about this circumstance. The Chilean coach pointed out after Real Sociedad – Real Betis that “it was the typical penalty of a local player trying to simulate so that the VAR intervenes. The referee fell, went to see him and gave a non-existent penalty. Very bad game between both teams without shooting on goal: the own goal came without their player to finish it off and the penalty was taken because they wanted to take it. “They found themselves with an own goal from us and a non-existent penalty.”

At the same time, Manu FajardoBetic sports director, stated that “in the refereeing issue we ask that the same criteria be applied to everyone. And if yesterday was a penalty it had to be the one they gave to Johnny against Las Palmas or to Fornals with Getafe, or to Aitor at the Bernabéu. We must raise our voices and be looked at with the same criteria. Once again the VAR referees harm Real Betis this season. “We hope it is the last and that both Betis as an entity and its fans are respected.”