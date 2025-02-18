02/18/2025



Updated at 6:10 p.m.





Real Betis Balompié reaffirmed its commitment to the environment in the game Forever Green of the 2024/25 season against Real Sociedad. Thanks to the initiative Goals for the Oceanspromoted by the sponsor Gree and the organization Gravity Wavethe Green Club will withdraw 3,000 kilos of plastics from the sea, equivalent to the three goals scored during the match. It is an action led by the campaign “Without blue there is no green” that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of preserving oceans.

Sustainable activities extended beyond the pitch. In the Fan Zone And the surroundings of the stadium, Volunteers of Real Betis – CaixaBank and the organization Ok Planet They promoted waste collection and recycling. In addition, the Verdiblanco sponsor Revel organized an action in which more than 230 people participated, allowing the reforestation of 300 trees. A bicycle parking lot was also enabled for fans who came in this means of transport that does not harm the environment.

The Green Club’s commitment continues to show. The players drank in reusable bottles of sugarcane, while the pet Palmerín wore a special Hummel shirt Manufactured with seaweed, recycled plastic and wooden pulp. The equipment included light logos with ecological inks and its carbon and water footprint will be evaluated with the Ecoterrae consultancy. In addition, the Forever Green manifesto was projected, focused on SDG 14 (underwater life), and the climbing steps showed environmental awareness messages.

As if that were not enough, the atmosphere in the stadium was also marked by this ecological initiative. The band Electric Band He offered a musical show with recycled instruments, and the entrance of the players was accompanied by a fishing network and children with teddy turtles, symbolizing the threat of marine waste. With this combination of sport and respect for the environment, Betis achieved a magical night, both in football and in its commitment to the planet.