He Real Betis closed this Monday all the terms for the signing of Anthony on loan until the end of the season. The green and white club has already reached a principle of agreement with the Manchester United on Sunday, as Alfinaldelapalmera.com has been reporting, and these points have been consolidated with the consent of the footballer after the duel that the English team played against Brighton at Old Trafford, in which he played the last minutes. Antony arrives at Heliópolis on loan with no option to extend the contract beyond June 30, without a purchase clause and with an economic penalty for the green and white in the event that he does not play a series of official matches. At 24 years old, Betis hopes to recover the maximum possible performance from a footballer who in 2022 had a market value of almost one hundred million euros when he was transferred from Ajax to United.

The move is pending to be made official but could not be announced until the end of the week by both clubs given that Manchester United is pending the market to find a replacement, in addition to playing the last match of the group stage of the Europa League against Glasgow Rangers this Thursday at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorimcoach of the English team, wants to have Antony even if necessary and one possibility is that the Brazilian lands in Heliópolis at the end of the week, which puts his participation against Mallorca at risk and he would begin to participate with the group In the days before the duel against Athletic in Villamarín.

The dialogue between Betis and United has been brewing for several weeks with an open negotiation between the entities for an option that seemed impossible for Betis but that was within reach and that has been able to be completed successfully given that the green and white They will take care of less than half of the footballer’s salarywho has chosen to come to Heliópolis over other financially better proposals and who opted for Betis rather than Villarreal, which was the last club that bid for the Brazilian.

With Antony Betis closes its first signing of the winter market. It arrives after the sales of Assane (11.5 million to Como) and Rui Silva (4.5 to Sporting de Portugal) and in the midst of a sporting crisis for Manuel Pellegrini’s team after the defeats against Valladolid and Alavés and the tough cup elimination against Barcelona. Antony will land with a competitive physique after having participated in the last matches, in the final stages, of Manchester United.









Betis’ desire with Antony is to recruit an elite-level footballer who can perform in LaLiga on a high-voltage line with Isco and Lo Celso and that it does not represent an abusive cost for their coffers, as has been achieved. Furthermore, the Green and Whites want to energize their attack with the incorporation of a center forward who can alternate with Vitor Roque up front given that Bakambu is not offering the expected level since he arrived just a year ago.

Antony, who will turn 25 in February, stood out in the ranks of Sao Paulo before making the leap to Europe in the ranks of Ajaxwhere he stood out and was transferred to Manchester United for one hundred million euros. With the Brazilian team he won the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has played several matches with the senior team. He stands out for his speed and his ability to dribble and overflow. His preferred position is right winger to be able to attack inwards with his left leg. Already He scored a goal against Betis at Old Trafford in the Europa League tie that both teams played in the 2022-23 season.