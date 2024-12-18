He Real Betis has closed the agreement for the renewal of the contract of Pablo Garciaan 18-year-old homegrown striker who plays between the Division of Honor youth team and Betis Deportivo and who is one of the most promising footballers in the green and white lower ranks. The negotiation was resumed before last weekend, when the positions became significantly closer and now the parties, according to sources from the Betic club, are exchanging documents to proceed with the signing and official announcement.

The agreement between Betis and Pablo García is so that the player, who concluded his relationship in June 2025, extend and improve your contract until the same month of 2029with a salary improvement that adjusts to their future performance. The details about the termination clause have not been revealed, but Betis usually puts a value on this type of footballer of around 30 million euros, as it has done in recent agreements with Jesús Rodríguez or Yanis.

The understanding between the club and the youth player, which both parties considered was going to be carried out in this context, comes after several weeks of some tension due to the initial disagreement on the conditions and Betis’ decision to leave the player out of the latest squad calls. subsidiary.

After returning to the team Arzu In last weekend’s duel against Marbella, where he played in the second half, Pablo García is one more to face the derby that this friday will mediate Betis Deportivo against Sevilla Atlético at the Luis del Sol sports city.









It is worth remembering that Pablo García is one of the Betis’ top scorers in the lower ranks and who has recently entered the calls for the Spanish under 19 team after several years knocking on the doors to be international. The left-hander is a very versatile attacker in the offensive zone, with speed and a great scoring nose as well as a lot of dedication on the field of play.