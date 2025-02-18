



He Betis is very close to getting the penalty clause that stipulates the assignment contract of Titor Roque to the Verdiblancos in this season and that is 1.5 million euros. The Brazilian is now counting less in the plans of Manuel Pellegrini Before your game downturn, the competition of Bakambu and Cucho Hernández and the movements of Barcelona and the Palmeiras for its possible departure. In any case, their previous participation in official Betic competitions has been so intense that Heliopolis practically guarantees not having to pay more money to the Barca club for the assignment.

And it is that Betis would have to pay 1.5 million more to Barcelona, ​​in addition to assuming the player’s full card during this 2024-25 season, if Vitor Roque no Dispute at least one number of official matchesaccording to being. The obligation is that the Brazilian plays at least the 45 percent of the Betis meetings this course and that in them is on the pitch at least 45 minutes or headline.

Vitor Roque has participated in 31 of the 34 meetings of the betis in which it has been available. All with the exception of the clash in the previous conference against the Kryvbas in Villamarín, the duel in Las Palmas for ankle discomfort and Ghent last week. Yes indeed, In 19 of them he has fulfilled the required time To count on this clause. That is, it exceeds 60 percent currently. Taking into account that the Verdiblancos is subtracted from this course at least fourteen laly and, if there is no surprise on Thursday, minimum three conference games this clause is close to being fulfilled as soon as Vitor Roque dispute as a starter or for 45 minutes four or five matches here at the end of the season. In any case, beyond this point of their contract, in Heliopolis they are pending the movements that Barcelona and the Palmeiras Before the market closure in Brazil on February 28.

Vitor Roque has fallen into the Rotation of Pellegrini and the idea of ​​the Barca club is to recover the investment of more than 30 million in a footballer who is not now being a starter in LaLiga and who has not progressed as expected at 19 years. In Betis they bet on Bakambu’s experience and, above all, for economic investment in Cucho Hernández. The only problem for the Verdiblancos, who would save and hope to get economic performance in the event that the assignment is broken, is that for the conference they would only stay with Bakambu and Chimy as registered pure strikers.