He Real Betis gives continuously samples of your commitment to society and in this March 8, International Women’s Dayit wasn’t going to be less. One of the actions of the Verdiblanco club during the ‘Bética Women’s Week’ It has been the change in motto that can be read in the second amphitheater balcony of the stands of Background Del Benito Villamarín. And where usually It reads «From parents to children, from grandparents to grandchildren, a passion called Betis «, now It can be read «From mothers to daughters, from grandmothers to granddaughters, a passion called Betis».

This renewed proclamation could already be read in the clash of last Thursday corresponding to the first leg of the eighth of the UEFA Conference League against the Vitoria de Guimaraes and will remain for tomorrow’s game against UD Las Palmas, corresponding to the 27th day of LaLiga de First Division 2024-25.

It has been a day of March 8 in which, during the afternoon, several demonstrations in Seville Capital have been held, as ABC of Seville has reported, several marches called by different groups.“Companions, companions, we are here another March 8 to take the streets, that does not stop us or the rain!”began the harangue of the first one, that of the Unitary Feminist Assembly of Seville (AFUS), around the Pelli Tower, at about six in the afternoon. Your motto: «We advance collectively: diverse feminisms and fight for life and care». With everyone in position, from the organization of the event They remembered the absent: “Today we are no longer for those who can’t.” A long entourage then began its running through the city crossing the river through the Puppy bridge with vindictive music and different proclamationsas “Migred women, the most precarious” either “You, macho, are on our list”. The banner headed by the delegation collected the message “Right to have a life and decent work without violence”. The atmosphere combined the festive of the Batukadasthe music and the different profiles of the participants with the combative of the message, the demands for real equality both at work and in sexual relations And the posters, all in a climate of respect, with a banner in a kayak in the river and without altercations of any kind throughout the afternoon.

There were also no incidents in the other march. An hour later, he began in the New Square The second of the demonstrations, convened by the Feminist Movement of Seville under the motto«Our rights are in danger, we respond». In front of the City Council they were willing with a large banner: “For women’s rights: not a step back!”. The most visible and known face of the march was that of the First Vice President of the Government, María Jesús Montero. The next socialist candidate for the Andalusian elections carried a purple bond around her neck and walked after the PSOE bannerwith the message “Women’s rights, ahead”. Next to her were Javier Fernández, president of the Diputación de Sevilla, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, first vice president of the Congress of Deputies, and Antonio Muñoz, socialist spokesman in the City Council.