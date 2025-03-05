



There are 13 seasons that the Real Betis Celebrating Bética Women’s Week. The initiative aims to honor women who transmit the love and values ​​of beticism. The Heliopolis entity has announced that it will carry out different actions during the week in which the Betic team plans two matches at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

This Thursday, before the Vitoria de Guimaraes, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. For Sunday the visit of the UD Las Palmas on day 27 of the First Division championship is scheduled. On the occasion of the Bética Women’s Week, the Heliopolis entity has presented a commemorative shirt.

T -shirt price special edition Bética

The 24-25 Betic Women’s Special Edition T-shirt is priced at 39.95 euros. For partners I am Betic, the price is 35.96 euros.

If a personalized touch has been added to the personalized article, the delivery could take up to 5 more days. The shipping cost is 3.50 euros (VAT included) on the Peninsula (Spain). Shipping is free for national orders for an amount exceeding 99 euros.









T -shirt sizes Special Bética Edition

The available sizes of the Special Betic Women’s Edition T -shirt are S, M, L, XL, 2xl.

Where to buy the Special Betic Woman Edition T -shirt

The Special Bético 24-25 Special Edition T-shirt can be purchased at the following link.