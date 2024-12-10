He Real Betis wanted to welcome these Christmas holidays that are approaching on the calendar with an act of coexistence in which the heads of the different areas of the Verdiblanco club have not been missing, as well as a large majority of the teams that belong to the quarry. verdiblanco that the Rafael Gordillo sports city can boast of, which is where the footballers who are part of the verdiblanco grassroots football are being trained.

However, it was the Luis del Sol that hosted a morning event this Tuesday that was attended by the first team coach, Manuel Pellegrini; of the president, Ángel Haro; the vice president, José Miguel López Catalán; and the sports director, Manu Fajardo, who together with Rafael Gordillo and Joaquín Sánchez have accompanied numerous children belonging to the Heliopolitan nursery who have had the opportunity to Get to know your idols up close.

All of them have volunteered to give autographs and sign as many t-shirts as photographs that the little ones have been requiring. Bartra has also served as captain in this endearing event in which there has been a lot of Beticism from all the lower ranks, with Palmerín being the guard captain as mascot.

Among the assistants of the first team and the Betis Deportivo squad, it has been possible to see footballers such as Lo Celso, Natan, Adrián San Miguel, Natan, Johnny or Chimy Ávila, to present some. As youth players, Jesús, Mateo or Assane have also been requested by those who aspire to become like them one day with the seniors. Joaquín, who is now a member of the sports management led by Fajardo, has been one of the most acclaimed by the hundreds of children who have come to the sports city and have been able to take the idol’s signature and also a photo, always with a smile from the man from Porto. .