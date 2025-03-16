The euphoria It is that noisy enemy that makes the concentration lost and distances begin to measure themselves badly. Perhaps, together with tiredness, the most qualified opponent who has before him Betis In the afternoon of Leganés today. … The Verdiblanco level is beyond doubt but its ambition is now measured. His ability to abstract from the party post-guimaraes and focus on LaLiga, where he has a lot to aspire to. The Conference is the shortest way but also the most unpredictable by the impact of each success or error against unusual opponents. What feeds, as it has now popularized, is to be up in the first classification. And there the Pellegrini team has a tremendous challenge, willing to break all its roofs in the season in which it was lowerly projected but that has managed to redirect the Chilean teacher on a wave that transports him to Butarque with the freshly sealed passport towards the quarterfinals of the end of the Conference And with the true spoil of the twelve twelve league that, with the very sharp fang, wants to become fifteen from fifteen and scare a Villarreal to which he throws his breath in the table.

It is a new day for the step forward of the qualified Betic troop. The team that is for all the challenges that arise and draws a tremendously hopeful course has demonstrated. Betis has known in all possible ways. With brightness before the real or the Vitoria, with effort and quality against Madrid, with a rough but effective game against the palms … with ISCO, ANTONY, JESUS, LLORENTE AND COMPANY Everything is much easier on the pitch. They are all although relevant lows are recorded in the core such as those of Lo Celso, Johnny Cardoso or Marc Roca but the management of fatigue with the stop at the doors is something that a team has to live together that aspires to go far in everything that touches and that lives in a happy rotation policy since Pellegrini took the reins. This time cast gasoline is key for the vogue to advance the ship all contribute their effort to reach the highest goals.

It will make changes in the eleven pellegrini, of course, that it has already mixed holding formations between LaLiga and the Conference until a group of fifteen or sixteen players that can be held at any time. In this way, with respect to Guimaraes, the ownership of Adrián, Sabaly, Natan, Perraud and Cucho Hernández As I set the doubt with Abde, the possible reserve of Llorente for the cards and the management of a double pivot that is exploited as the wide one used and reliable Altimira And the newly recovered Fornals, who was exhibited in Portugal in an area where it can be tremendously valid now that Antony is the owner and lord of a highway that he himself has built and causes fear in the rivals. ISCO It is capital in this set, especially with the celso among cotton. And it makes sense to give Jesus rest so that Abde can claim but always with the option that the canterano enters at any time to revolutionize the duel.

It was already known during the week that Pellegrini He faced three challenges. The first, to go to the quarterfinals in a continental competition with Betis, is already overcome. Today he is to overcome Lorenzo Serra Ferrer as the coach with more triumphs in the First Division with the Verdiblancos and also add that fifth consecutive victory that destroys his best previous gusts, which are 2021, and look at the Setién record of six joys in 2017-18.

CD Leganés

Dmitrovic; Rosier, Sergio, Nastasic, Javi Hernández; Tapia, Neyou, Cissé; Raba, Juan Cruz and Diego García.

Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Perraud; Altimira, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Abde; and Cucho Hernández.

Soto Grade (Riojan Committee).

Soto Grade (Riojan Committee). Stadium

Butarque (14.00 / Movistar LaLiga).

He Leganés He is in descent positions and presumes this 2025 of having defeated Atlético in Butarque. It is a team costs to score (less than a bit per middle game) and that fits a lot (40 goals). Juan Cruz is his greatest danger, known by the Verdiblancos. It has an aguerrida defense and a center of the field with work capacity. His will will be the greatest argument to a Betis that has more talent in all lines but also the obligation to show it so as not to be left behind in the typical stumble game in the plain. Butarque is one of the stadiums in which they win or lose objectives, since the difference with the opponents is to know how to add to your locker these points with which they almost have. Villarreal won in this stage at the end of 2024 and that is to do Betis to follow the track of his direct rival for the tempting and juicy fifth place.

It will be Soto gradewith whom Betis has worrying data since he has not won with him for three years, he was the protagonist in the 4-2 in San Mamés of the last campaign and the thirteen meetings in which he was only managed to win in two and away from home, none: a draw and four losses. Another statistic that can break in an afternoon in which Betis challenges his own ambition in LaLiga, where he does not want roofs and aspires to the Champions League.