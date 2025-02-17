02/17/2025



Updated at 8:08 p.m.





With his great victory against Real Sociedad, the Betis He managed to end that bad streak in the League last Sunday that had been in force since the match against Atlétic that the Verdiblanco team did not find the path of triumph in its own fief until it beat the painting led by Sheriff.

Those of Pellegrini They carried five non -consecutive games chaining four draws and a defeat always under the umbrella of the domestic competition. In the closest memory is the draw for Athletic at the beginning of February, in a meeting that also took place in said heliopolitan enclosure (2-2), the defeat against Alavés (1-3) or the same front To Rayo Vallecano, in which the points (1-1), the same non-aggression pact as the signed against Barcelona (2-2), were also distributed, already in December last year.

Against Celta, he could not seal the victory in November (2-2), a history of that quote was that of Atlético in which there was joy for the Betics. Thus, and after this journey of worries, the Verdiblanco team achieved, finally, to break a drought of league victories in the Benito Villamarín in front of the Royal Society thanks to the splendid result signed by those of Pellegrini, who resounding with the Donostiarras with goals from Antony and Marc Rocathis twice (3-0).

It should be remembered that Betis had won at home in front of Celje and Helsinki during the first phase of the Conference League. So this Thursday will have the opportunity to chain a second victory at home against the Genk in the return of the qualifying qualifier to the round of 16 of said continental competition, where it already has a foot and a half thanks to its signed win against the team before the team Belgian last Thursday (0-3).