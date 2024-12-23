A total of 20,000 toys collected by Real Betis this Sunday at the Villamarín, which is a record in its traditional rain of stuffed animals every year around this time, aimed at ensuring that there is no shortage of gifts for the little ones most in need. The grass of the Benito Villamarín stadium was covered with stuffed animals in the Betis break – Rayo to kick off the Christmas holidays, an action that has already become a classic in Heliópolis since 2018.

During the Before the game, a toy collection point was also set up. larger in the stadium’s fanzone, which will be destined for Valencian children affected by DANA. In total, more than 20,000 toys were collected, 1,000 more than in 2021, the year in which the record of 19,000 was set.

Since this Monday, entities such as ANDEX, SOS Ayudas Sin Fronteras, the Spanish Commission for Refugee Assistance, the Paz y Bien Association, CLECE, the Southern District of the Seville City Council, the Ayuda al Prójimo Association, Aossa, the Culture of Peace Foundation or Cáritas, among other entities. Like every year, the children of the Malabo orphanage, in Equatorial Guinea, will also receive part of the toys donated by Betic fans.

Betis emphasizes that “this solidarity initiative of the club once again highlights and thanks the solidarity of the Real Betis Balompié fans.”.