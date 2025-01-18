Pellegrini’s men, with ten due to the expulsion of Perraud in the second half, fall against Alavés due to the protests of a large part of the fans
Kike García scored the three visitors’ goals in a match in which Ricardo and Fornals were injured and where Altimira and Natan ended up playing on the sides
Betis is in a very delicate situation. Perhaps like never before in Manuel Pellegrini’s time. The defeat against Alavés does damage, a lot of damage. The project is faltering. Doubts no longer only crowd in but mutate into disturbing certainties. AND …
