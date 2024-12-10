Angel haro and José Miguel Lopez Catalan They landed in a Betis unstable between 2014 and 2015 due to buying small and medium-sized packages of shares that gave them a sufficiently relevant share in a context as complex as the total judicialization of the club (both in its management and in its ownership). It was not easy to take that step since others previously fell struck down, burned, when they approached a club infested with internal fights, where every corner was a trench and with a tangle of lawsuits that scared away all the good that could be around, with actors as insignificant as Lopera and Oliver leaving scorched earth around them. Both took the step, well supported by a structure of the opposition to Lopera that was looking for white horses and that found two young businessmen, clean of past quotas and who had a modern and ambitious Betis in their heads. This is how they saved the match ball on September 23, 2015 against Castaño and Loperismo with an impressive flow of popular support, achieving actions club by club and presenting a future project that nine years later it is clear that they have known how to develop.

Among its key concepts was achieving a united and stable Betis. They addressed the exit from judicialization with the resolution of the conflict with Lopera and Oliver and the atomization of the actions in the well-known step towards Betis of the Beticos who was born on 15-J as a chimerical concept. There Haro and Catalán took the leap towards consolidating their leadership, winning all the meetings despite having a recurring opposition with changing faces among Chestnut, Salas, Galley, Caro Ledesma, Serra… Its shareholding was growing with a considerable economic effort (more than 25 million euros) but parallel to the growth of the entity, addressing very necessary initiatives (stadium, sports city, structures, quarry, modernization, professionalization, cooperation, environment , cheaper prices for children, new sections, club media) that accompanied a Betis based in Europe and with references on the pitch and on the bench until they reached the Copa del Rey title.

On this path, with such widespread shareholding given that up to 13,000 Betics had shares in the club, the entity was addressing a new scenario with the necessary capital increase after the economic ravages of Covid-19 and the error in the commitment to the market when it stopped abruptly and also a general overview of Spanish and world football in the that the concept of public limited companies presented as clubs become Asterix villages in the face of so much mastodon. You just have to look around to see that the most important teams in Spain (excluding Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic and Osasuna, which are still clubs and not sports corporations) have a share distribution, either one-person or distributed among a few that are either associated or have a correlation of forces that allows stability. Villarreal, Atlético, Girona, Mallorca, Celta, Rayo, Las Palmas, Getafe, Valencia or Espanyol have a majority and indisputable owner (and many of them foreign), while Real Sociedad or Sevilla find a balance between different major shareholders that are support, although in the case of the Nervión club it is now in question due to discrepancies between them.

Betis is betting on this situation of several visible figures and all with Betic roots such as Haro, Catalán, Caro Ledesma, Galera, Joaquín, García de la Borbolla, Castaño, Romero Álvarez, Unay, Herrera, Ortega or González de Castro. The affiliation of all of them with the club, their origin and their commitment is evident. None of them are foreigners or have their residence abroad. They all have faces and eyes and are indisputably Betic. It is true that the step taken with the expansion reinforces this situation and transforms the Betis of Betis as a democratic and popular concept but less controlled when it comes to guaranteeing stability over a project, with what this entails for sponsors and investors. The Betics continue with their individual actions in most cases since no one takes away their property but reduce their share of power to 36 percent all being unified. It is still a very high percentage taking into account that of the reference shareholders only three exceed four percent at the moment but it is not the previous atomization, which was rich in its romanticism but less practical when it came to governing or supervise who does it. It is true that since there is no single power, the balance is in the correlation of forces between the characters. That’s key who know how to listen and doas has been its way of operating to date.









The clubs usually appreciate the times of stability, especially in their economy (hence the improvement in the club’s accounts or the agreement with Goldman Sachs to unify the debt), but now Haro and Catalán have to guarantee that their government with the 39 percent in his hands continues to listen to the opinions of the fans. They cannot jam or break the personal commitment they have given on many occasions not to sell to foreign investorseven more so now that they have opened the door to their entry with the statutory reform that will be approved at next week’s meeting. It is one thing that the context invites us to have a stronger and more competitive society with a fixed direction and another is the idea that they can do whatever they want with the club. That time has passed and, fortunately, there are many kilometers of distance between the behavior of Haro and Catalán and the one we saw from Lopera and Oliver. The future will give or take away reasons in this and another sense.