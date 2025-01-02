The Benito Villamarín stands were very colorful with nearly 10,000 fans on a day in which children were the protagonists before, during and after the open-door training organized by the club Fornals, Bellerín, Marc Roca, Bartra and Carvalho were not at Benito Villamarín; Assane Diao trained normally

It is usually common on specific dates for football clubs to decide to organize a training session open door so that the little ones can see their idols up close without the tension of an official match. He Betis decided to place this special session on the second day of the new year 2025 in which the team led by Manuel Pellegrini continued preparing the return to the competition that will take place for the Verdiblancos next Saturday in The Alcoraz of Huesca.

With the Benito Villamarín stands filled with children, the team jumped onto the grass to take a mass bath with which to recharge their batteries to get back to work with their mind on what is to come. The fans (approximately 10,000 people) occupied the lower part of the stands Bottom and North Goal, those enabled by the club with the sun hitting only the northern part of the stadium on a cold morning.

was not Pablo Fornals on the playing field. The man from Castellón, who had returned to the team before the end of the year, will be absent for the Copa del Rey match although he could be available again to visit Valladolid in a league match on the 11th. Marc Roca and Bellerín were working individually in the sports city and bartra He did not take the field, as did the long-term injured William Carvalho. Assane, while his departure to the Italian Como is being negotiated, exercised like one more.

Aware that it was not just another training session, the Betis players had details with the fans who came to the Benito Villamarín. In this coming year, they know that the support of the faithful Green and White fans will once again be essential to have an extra boost of spirit when facing the matches.