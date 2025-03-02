Back to Tajo behind the window FIBAand without the possibility of exchanging players between teams in the category, the Real Betis Basketball He does not want a varal to move with respect to the last four days, when he hit an important stretch. A sequence of four victories in a row then allowed him to placate the conato of crisis that opened on account of the ugly defeats embedded in Fuenlabrada and in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup with the Monbús Obradoiro. Rejonazos to counterbalance that did not like anything. Against the pain of the defeats, there is no better analgesic than the triumphs in chained doses. That did the Betis Basketball, which positioned itself and consolidated among the four best in the competition, although with the leadership too far. To that Alcista Trend He hopes to give him a reel this Sunday on the occasion of the visit of Inveready Gipuzkoa Basket, the GBC, who with just seven victories is in the middle-low area of ​​the table.

This Sunday is the day also chosen by the Verdiblanco Club to pay tribute to a historic figure of the entity, Benito foldedto which the shirt will be removed by sharing in this way privilege with Raúl Pérez. Nine seasons wore the deadly shooter Lebrijano the shield and the greenish colors of the then CAja San Fernandowith which he played the Euroleague and was runner-up league in the 1995-96 campaign. Golden and longing age of which Sevillian basketball is now light years old, so far from the elite.

With the best intends to return the Betispossibly already with another denomination if I got the ascent. That objective that set the Inherited group when he took charge of the project even being aware in the structure of the difficulty of the challenge. The one that advances is the highest level in the history of the once Leb Gold, now First Feband the truth is that the favorite condition for promotion has been blurred in the case of Betis in favor of other clubs such as San Pablo Burgos, Movistar Students and Fuenlabrada, the first three. That he is relegated from the list of main candidates can come to him well.

The rivals are reinforced

The battle is fierce. A fierce competition that has been felt even in the last days of the market. The monbús obradoiro, seventh with five wins less than Betis, has been reinforced with Alex Barcello and the exverdiblanco Faggiano While the students have been faster than anyone to get the services as a betic star, last season, Joaquín Rodríguez. Any of the three, especially the fantastic UruguayPablo Marín and Domenech) Although for this duel with the Gipuzkoa Basket, he finally recovers, after three sanction matches, to Radancic.









Without Montenegrino, Gonzalo García de Vitoria A new inner rotation with two more or less stable couples has had to be invented: RUbén-debisschop and Kasibabu-Tunte. The Sierraleonés has gone to more and has ended up winning its continuity until the end of the season, in part also because the club has not found that large pivot who aspired to give a plus of quality to the template on the boards. TENDE He scored 14 points and caught five rebounds in Oviedo in a great performance on his part, the most complete of all interiors in Pumarín, where the brilliance in the shooting of Hughes was point and apart, key for the Verdiblancos to overcome again on the Asturian court.

Despite the casualties, many during the season, being the team in the upper zone and possibly of the category that has suffered the most in this sense, this Betis Basketball has always competed and given its face except on the occasion that they have served to make it then amended, corrected and rising. The commitment that acquired the entire squad with the project in summer was very strong and to live up. There are thirteen of regular phase, six of them in a March of Marathoni, with three departures and three commitments in San Pablo. The first of all, against this GBC that has won just two of its latest eleven meetings, adds three defeats in a row and on the last day before the stop gave home to the super agropal Palencia.

Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1,91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Hughes (1.93, 3); Rubén López (2.02, 16); Debisschop (2.06, 22) -pose initial quintet-; Ruiz Jódar (2.08, 2); Cvetkovic (1.88, 4); Tunde (2.03, 7); Kasibabu (2.02, 13); Jelinek (1.94, 25); Radoncic (2.02, 88); Álex Suárez (2.06, 93).

INVREADY GIPUZKOA BASKET: Johnson (1.85, 2); Aranitovic (1.94, 77); Stürup (1.96, 8); Mokran (2.00, 18); Vrankic (2.05, 5) -pose initial quintet-; Zubizarreta (1.91, 6); Mateo Díaz (1.86, 7); Manex Ansorregui (1.96, 10); Nicolau (2.08, 12); Ander Martínez (1,95, 13); N’Guessan (2,13).

Referees: Lucas de Lucas, Rodríguez Fernández, Langa de Martín.

Time and TV: 12.00 (APP LaLiga Plus).

New pivot in the GBC

Betis Basketball rival in the opening day Liguera (62-77 then for the Verdiblancos), has been reinforced with the Dutch pivot N’Guessan2.13 meters, which was precisely playing in the palentine ranks. It is not a special scorer (76 average points) or excessively harmful in the outer shot (31% effectiveness), but it arrives with the need to win to raise the containment dike with the descent and continue chasing the Play Off. Bring a reinforcement under the arm and is rested, like Betis, after two weeks of respite. Vrankic, Aranitovic, Johnson and Mateo Díaz They are its top scorers. The Guipuzcoans will want to play high revolutions and the Heliopolitans, with their expert handlers, at more tolerable speeds.

There is, in short, enough reasons to make Gonzalo García’s team in Vitoria not distracted or mislead with tributes. Among other reasons because Benito folded a round morning, with the victory of the hosts on the court on which he learned so much, he had fun, enjoyed and enjoyed the fans in a team that reached in the second half of the ninety unimaginable levels. The present is much more earthly And even disturbing for this Betis basketball that in San Pablo has fulfilled all the missions so far. With a good note or without it, but always, at least, with the necessary approved.