The Real Betis Foundation launches by eighth consecutive year the Disability Weekwhich begins today and will have colophon he game that faces the Real Betis with the FC Barcelona. A week in which the aim is to promote the inclusion of people with functional diversity on match days and in life in general.

At the meeting, the first team players will jump to the grass accompanied by the footballers of the newly released blind soccer team of the Verdiblanca Foundation. Furthermore, during the preview it will be presentation of the Real Betis Genuine in front of the fans and, at half-time, it will be the turn of the Betic team to amputeeswhich will also present the Spanish Champion trophya title he achieved last season.

Another of the most special moments of the day will be the anthem, which will be performed on the grass by 60 people with different disabilities: players from Real Betis Genuine, a team of amputees and the blind; people with Down Syndrome; deaf and mute; and members of the AURA association. Meanwhile, among the flagship children there will be many of them with functional diversity.

During the match, Paola Calzado, the Foundation’s Star Signing this seasonyou will be enjoying your equipment in the sensory room along with more children with cognitive disabilities. This space was the grand debut of last season, with Real Betis becoming the pioneer club in Spain to have this service.









Other services that will have greater visibility this day will be the delivery of a new batch of sensory kits for people with cognitive disabilities. These kits are made up of an easy-to-read match guide, another pictogram guide, anti-noise helmets and anti-stress toys.

Also during the match day, in which the importance of the total inclusion of this group will be highlighted, at 3:15 p.m. in the background fanzone together with Gol Sur, the AURA association, made up of people with Down syndromewill perform a musical show in the hours prior to the meeting.

during the weekIn addition to giving special visibility to the group of people with disabilities, the amputee, blind and Genuine teams will carry out a joint training with the first team and talks will be offered on accessibility and sports in schools.

Real Betis Balompié has been carrying out this match for eight seasons around the International Disability Daywhich commemorates the December 3. Last season, the green and white club opened the Sensory Room and the previous one held «The most inclusive party in the world»a match in which he managed to break the world record for fans with functional diversity in the stands during an official match, reaching 1,740.