Bravo, Rodri and Miranda, news at Betis

Manuel Pellegrini has offered a starting eleven with some novelties at Betis. Bravo; Aitor Ruibal, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Miranda; Channels, Guido; Luiz Henrique, Fekir, Rodri; and Biorja Iglesias is the Betic team. Bravo will be in goal, Rodri plays for Carvalho and Miranda replaces Álex Moreno on the left-back.