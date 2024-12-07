16:02 Only fifteen minutes from start! The players of both teams are already on the Benito Villamarín field, carrying out the last warm-up exercises before the start of the match. The excitement grows and everything is ready for the show. Don’t miss a minute of this great meeting!

16:01 Vitor Roque, in search of stability The Brazilian is going through a period of ups and downs since his arrival at Betis, leaving doubts about whether Xavi and Flick were right to dispense with him at Barcelona. However, for Pellegrini he is a key piece, trusting that his talent will end up making the difference in this stretch of the season.

15:58 A key fact to understand Barça’s decline after 0-4 in El Clásico Santi Ovalle revealed in The Stringer a crucial piece of information about Lamine Yamal’s ownership that could be directly linked to Barcelona’s latest results. After his absence in the last few games, the team has shown irregular performance. Is this the factor that has influenced the culé’s performance after the resounding defeat in El Clásico?

15:56 Special details in the Barcelona locker room Barcelona will wear their traditional home kit for the duel at the Benito Villamarín. A curious detail features Cubarsí, who will wear personalized shin guards with an emotional image of his time as a player in the Alevín culé team. A nod to his beginnings while defending the colors of the first team!

15:54 Pellegrini already has his eleven! ‘Tigrinho’ faces the team where he took his first steps, with the extra motivation of facing Barcelona. Chimy Ávila repeats as starter after his outstanding performance in the Cup, while Pellegrini continues to bet on the youth team, giving Mateo the confidence to start from the beginning. Betis wants to surprise!

15:51 To consolidate leadership Barcelona seeks to reaffirm the good feelings and remain firm at the top of LaLiga. A win against Betis would not only strengthen their position, but would increase the pressure on Real Madrid in this crucial stretch of the first round of the championship.

15:49 Barcelona, ​​a true offensive machine Under Flick’s direction, Barcelona averages three goals per game in LaLiga, consolidating itself as one of the most lethal teams in attack. However, on a defensive level, Barcelona’s numbers are very similar to those of Betis, which suggests that, although they are imposing on offense, they still have room for improvement in defensive solidity.

15:46 Pellegrini looks for a turn of the helm Betis arrives with the need to break its bad streak in LaLiga, without knowing the victory since that victory against Atlético de Madrid. The defeats in Anoeta and Mestalla have affected the team’s morale, but the return of their “magician”, after overcoming the fibula injury, could be the necessary boost. Furthermore, Vitor Roque has an extra motivation: to show Flick that letting him leave was a mistake. Will today be the day of the Betic takeoff?

15:43 Flick defines his starting eleven! The Barcelona coach is betting on his gala lineup to face Betis. The big news is the return of Lewandowski to the starting eleven, after having rested in the last game in Mallorca. Barça goes with everything!

15:40 El Benito Villamarín, next stop Barcelona visits Betis after their resounding victory at Son Moix, where they regained their brilliance and effectiveness in attack. Flick’s men maintain a four-point advantage over Real Madrid, although with one more game. This second consecutive start will be key to leaving behind the recent setbacks and consolidating their position at the top of the table.