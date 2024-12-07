With Isco back in the squad after many months away, the Real Betis He has psyched himself up and conspired to recover his best football version, about which there has been hardly any news in recent games. Having cut the negative streak in Sant Andreu with a victory that gave them a place in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey (1-3), the green and white team face this Saturday one of those games that do not need extra motivation. The leader appears in Benito Villamarín, the FC Barcelonawhich Betis will try to respond and, if possible, knock down in a highly difficult duel that will be refereed by Muñiz Ruiz with Pizarro Gómez in the VAR.

To deal with this Barçawho in the last month has also played several times in LaLiga, Pellegrini’s Betis, who expect great support from the fans of the Benito Villamarinis obliged to increase its performance, both in attack and defense. Inevitably the reference to the clash against Atlético de Madrid comes to mind, which can serve as a mirror.

Isco, back to the list

The Betis list is made up of the same men who traveled to San Sebastián plus Isco: Rui Silva, Adrián, Vieites; Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Natan, Perraud, Ricardo, Altimira, Guirao, Mateo, Iker Losada, Lo Celso, Isco, Juanmi, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque. Comes back Rui Silva to the call after resting in the Copa del Rey. Isco He is there to play, but not obviously the full game. It will surely enter the second part.

He Barçafor its part, crashed last day in Montjuic against UD Las Palmas (1-2) and on Tuesday it removed that thorn in Mallorca (1-5) in an early match on matchday 19. It is a team with a lot of goals that also exposes itself a lot. Last season, the Blaugranas won at the Benito Villamarín by 2-4. In the overall balance of results between both teams in First Division at the Heliopolitan Coliseum, there are 16 local wins, 28 visitors and 14 draws.