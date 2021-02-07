Betis defender Álex Moreno centers against Óscar Mingueza this Sunday at Benito Villamarín Julio Muñoz / EFE

Barcelona arrives with morale through the roof after turning the quarterfinals of the Cup against Granada and sentencing him in overtime, the fourth for Koeman’s team so far this year (Real and Athletic in the Super Cup; Cornellà and Granada in Cup). Barça has been reliable for a long time, even if it is not able to define even half of the clear chances it generates, it is also somewhat weak in its area with individual errors. But Messi is with the bracelet, Dembélé is another, De Jong and Griezmann ask for the passage of time that many young people like Pedri signify. It remains to be seen how the team works against Betis, tired of so much whiplash. “When you win, you recover better,” Koeman resolves. But it will not be easy against Betis, who also played in the Cup tie but crashed against Athletic in the penalty shoot-out. LaLiga is left for Pellegrini’s team and, seventh and with his head high, he challenges Barça at Villamarín, where Osasuna and Celta recently fell.

Koeman continues without being able to count on the injured Ansu, Piqué and Coutinho, nor with a Sergi Roberto who relapsed in the duel against Granada. In addition, he has decided that Messi will start the game on the bench. Betis is not very spare either, which cannot count on the goalkeeper Claudio Bravo or the central Bartra (muscularly afflicted) or the attacker Diego Láinez (coronavirus). Neither with the goalkeeper Dani Martín nor the medium Víctor Camarasa, long-term injured. The novelty in the call, in any case, is the inclusion of Yaskin Fekir, the subsidiary’s midfielder and brother of attacker Nabil Fekir.