He World Basketball Day It has been celebrated every December 21 since 2023, since there is evidence that it was this day in 1891 when this sport was played for the first time thanks to Professor James Naismith in Massachusetts. He Real Betis Basketball He is celebrating it through his social networks in a very special way that has surprised both his followers and Sevillian basketball fans. He has done it with the launch of a retro t-shirt that already can be reservedalthough it will go on sale in March, and is inspired by a well-remembered model, in aqua green color, that was worn by one of the best Caja San Fernando that is remembered. That of the end of the long and fruitful stage of José Alberto Pesquera which opened with Asa Petrovic on the bench a magical two-year period and led the team to become runners-up in the ACB in the 1995-1996 season. That team of Mike Anderson and Warren Kidd, among others, wore red in their home games and used a second kit of a lighter shade.

This particular trip to the past of Betis Baloncesto has been staged with a video starring a cajismo legend, Benito Doblado, who with the shirt on, claims both in the stands and on the parquet of the San Pablo pavilion the current green and white club as the holder of the spirit of the Box. «History is not forgotten. Caja San Fernando was born to leave its mark in Seville and his spirit lives on in Betis Baloncesto. We were sacrifice, passion and pride. Today we pay tribute to those who fought on this floor and honor those who will carry their legacy further. Because identity is not copied, it is constructed. Today, that same force is reinvented between past, present and future. This is not just a t-shirt. It is our history, our essence, it is the true Caja,” concludes the promotional video, to which the Lebrija forward gives voice and image.

Doblado continues to be, many years later, the most prominent representative of the Sevillian composer quarry along with Raul Perezwho was responsible for institutional relations at Betis Baloncesto until 2023 and since this summer has been director of corporate development at the Insolac Box 87which plays in Second FEB, coexists with the green and white club in San Pablo and was founded in July, inspired by the history and essence of Caja, reaching the hearts of many fans who had stopped going to the pavilion when in 2016 Real Betis rescued and took over the ownership of the Sevilla Basketball Club, which was on the verge of liquidation. In addition to Benito Doblado, the video also features Pablo MarinDos Hermanas point guard who belongs to the green and white first team, and Mathias Vazquez the most promising player in the lower ranks. He regularly trains with the first team and has already made his debut with the Brazilian senior team.

Logically, on the shirt presented, the Betis shield appears on the chest, to the left. It is not the first wink that the Betis Basketball it does to the history of Caja. In the 2016-2017 season, the first as green and white of the Sevillian club, the entity’s 1,000 matches in the ACB were commemorated with a retro model inspired by the club’s first shirts, in a darker green, which the team wore in a match against Herbalife Gran Canaria. That clothing was presented at an event in the press room of the pool building, where the press conferences of the coaches in the ACB League were held, which included the then president, Fernando Moral, club history such as José Alberto Pesquera and Chus Llano, or the first team player Bostjan Nachbar.