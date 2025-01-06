Forced to reset quickly, forgetting both the frustration of defeat and the joy of victory, the Real Betis Basketball He played last Saturday in Zamora, where he won, and this Tuesday he does it again, but this time in the San Pablo pavilion, against the Alimerka Oviedo and in another competition, the Spanish Cup, which could give him the first great satisfaction of the season. At the gates of the Final Four is the team ofGonzalo García de Vitoria, who on December 23 won in Pumarín by four points (78-82), achieving a meager advantage that he will have to defend tonight in that fort that he has built to date in his territory, where he has won everything, both in Primera FEB and in the cup tournament. The club dreams, despite playing on a weekday and with the Christmas holidays just over, with the best possible attendance at the stadium. Tickets are available from six euros and the most expensive, telescopic harrow, costs fifteen.

It will be the third time this campaign that Betis Baloncesto faces the Carbayón team. So you know what to expect. Know your opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. This is a light team in the interior game, with more scoring capacity on the perimeter than in the paint, and that It is never abandoned, not even when the panorama seems most crooked.. At least that’s how it has behaved in these two recent precedents. In the league clash in San Pablo, he put Betis on the ropes with gains in his favor of up to 14 points; and a couple of weeks ago, in the first leg of the tie, Oviedo showed character and found the necessary resources to recover from a disadvantage that stretched to 19 points and, making the most of it, push its rival to the limit, leaving the crossing in the air.

awaits you another demanding challenge against Betiswho has become accustomed to winning while suffering in recent weeks, chipped as he is by injuries and forced to make compromises in the rotation and the minutes of some of his highest caliber players. At the risk of being repetitive, it is no small feat to compete without Álex Suárez, Cvetkovic and DeBisschop, the last two core pieces of the squad. In Zamora, furthermore, Jelinek He played after a flu case, forcing again as in the last games, and at the last minute he fell Pablo Marin due to pain in his Achilles that prevented him from even walking. The plague of injuries for Betis Baloncesto does not stop, as it withstands the downpour and continues to compete, drawing on quality, the strength of the group and its commitment, showing a lot of heart on the court.

MVP of the day

In Zamora, the approach to the game came out unfathomable: he played it three times and thus won. Compared to the 17 perimeter goals of the host, the 18 of a Betis Baloncesto guided by a Renfroe stellar, three-dimensional: 29 points, seven triples, five rebounds, six assists, three recoveries and 37 rating credits that earned him the MVP of the day. He took charge, he commanded, he tempered, he did a lot of damage with his outside shot and, when he was burning the ball the most, he got the team out of multiple troubles. As Hughes (24 points and seven rebounds), what a spectacular level he has especially in the last few days; either Radoncicwho scored (17), closed the board (eight rebounds) and even shared the game (four assists). A trio of aces who exceeded (each one of them) 30 minutes on the court and provided the team with that essential extra quality in a match of such scoring caliber (95-105).









In high-digit fights, you see, this team can also emerge victorious, as it has points in its hands even though defense has been precisely its main sign of distinction. And the one that must be recovered because that seal leads to the highest competitive levels. Those that the club pursues both in the Spanish Cup and, above all, in Primera FEB. The big goal is promotionbut no one is bittersweet and the Betic team has taken the KO tournament very seriously since its kilometer zero in September. When it started in Melilla, they then received Morón and won in Huelva before finishing the job at home with Algeciras in a kind of training session with the public in which they lost three players due to injury.

Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1.91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Jelinek (1.94, 25); Radoncic (2.02, 88); Kasibabu (2.02, 13) -possible starting five-; Hughes (1.93, 3); Pablo Marín (1.90, 6); Attention (1.78, 10); Domènech (2.08, 12); Rubén López (2.02, 16); Kulishenko (2.07, 23).

Alimerka Oviedo: Duskac (1.85, 7); Langarita (1.92, 22); Marc Martí (2.03, 17); Cosialls (2.04, 41); Nweke (2.01, 5) -possible starting five-; Hutchinson (1.96, 1); Menuge (1.97, 2); Valinotti 1.85, 4); Amarante (1.93, 6); Alejandro López (1.80, 9); Mikel Sanz (1.95, 14); Lobaco (1.90, 55).

Referees: Báez Batista, Sierra Carrillo, Betanzos García.

Time and TV: 20.00 (LaLiga Plus app).

The calendar of the KO tournament has not offered any ease to the clubs, but it is accepted without excuses and this Tuesday, with San Pablo as a witness, Betis Baloncesto will play to open the doors of the Final Four and be two games away from lifting a title on January 24 and 25. To get there, to that summit, he must first defeat this Alimerka Oviedo who has not made it easy for him in any of the previous two episodes. Betis has had a hard time and must be prepared for a similar scenariobut you have to go out with the mentality of winning and not with that of putting away your clothes. Both teams know each other so much that it will be difficult for one or the other to prevail with authority. The night promises.

The young man Langarite He brings a lot of talent to the Carbayones, Hutchinson He can do a lot of damage without going into a scoring boil and between Mikel Sanz, Marc Martí, Cosialls and Menuge they provide versatility to the interior positions. It is not a definitive team inside, nor is Betis Baloncesto usually, which made a tremendous physical effort in Zamora and this Tuesday, waiting to find out how it has recovered and how its fuel tank is, it faces a decisive duel. A finalthe first of the season, which holds a succulent prize.