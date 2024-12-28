He Betis has learned this Saturday a new schedule with that date already set by LaLiga in which they are paired with Espanyol on the occasion of the 21st day of the championship, a contest prepared for Saturday, January 26 of the new year starting at 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, ​​a circumstance that the Green and Whites are already aware of, subscribed to play on this first page of 2025 in a daytime schedule unlike other competitions in those that have competed at night in recent months, such as the Conference League on all the days in which they have participated.

Thus, Betis joins this type of schedule that is perhaps more familiar and will allow Verdiblanco fans to be able to save the cold of the nights in a difficult month like January and also enjoy the matches almost in full sunlight, at least in a good part of the matches that are already ready to be held, whether in the First Division or the Copa del Rey.

It should be remembered that Betis’s first match for 2025 will correspond to the round of 32 of the Cup in which Betis will travel to Alto Aragón to duel against the Huescasixth classified in the Second Division, also at a time prior to 4:00 p.m.: at 3:30 p.m. the cup ball is expected to roll again for Pellegrini’s team. Of course, even if it is an early hour there, it will be difficult for the Betis to escape the low temperatures in the area where they will be within Spanish territory, always marked by the absence of heat in said Huesca city.

After that day, the Heliopolitan team will visit the Nuevo Zorrilla stadium to play against the Valladolidin that last match of the first round of the domestic championship, of the 19th league matchday, scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. In the event that Pellegrini’s pupils advance to the round of 16 of the Cup, that next step of the tournament of the KO will be played between either January 13 or 16 at a time that could also move away from Seville at night. The Verdiblancos will be present again in another league event, the one that takes place on the 20th matchday of LaLiga, which will be when Betis takes on Alavés at another time framed at 2:00 p.m., this time at the Benito Villamarín stadium.