Betis and Atlético de Madrid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. The rojiblancos already know that Barcelona or Real Madrid will attack their leading position after the El Clásico dispute. Even so, they do not break down and maintain the classic game-to-game speech. They are close to the target and yet so far away. Nine games for the dream of winning the championship. They can be slightly relaxed at a tessitura like this: if they win all their dates, they will lift the trophy. However, there are still obstacles along the way, such as the loss of Suárez and Marcos Llorente. Another of them is Pellegrini’s team, in more shape than in previous seasons. Fekir, Canales and now Borja Iglesias They carry the flag of the revolution and Benito Villamarín is their greatest ally.

The Betis-Atlético of LaLiga Santander matchday 30 will be played on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín.

Betis-Atlético from matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Betis-Atlético can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute.

