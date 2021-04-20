Benito Villamarín will be the scene of a key match for Real Betis Balompié, which will seek to get closer to its European aspirations, since with the victory of Barcelona against Athletic, the seventh classified will also play European competition next season, in this case the new Conference League.

The Basque team, which is currently in no man’s land (10 points from both relegation and Europe) will seek to compensate for the defeat in the Copa del Rey final for the second time in just 2 weeks, being a very hard blow this April for them.

Betis arrives with only two lost games in all of 2021Although it has slowed its upward pace a bit with three draws in the last three games, so it needs to change that dynamic with a victory that can almost definitively certify its European classification for next season.

The Athletic comes in a totally opposite dynamic, with a single win in the last ten LaLiga games and it could already be said that hardly anything is played in the remainder of the competition.

After analyzing the odds of this match and based on an analysis of the circumstances in which both teams arrive in terms of casualties and penalties, I have found two bets that in my opinion have value.

The first one is “Real Betis or draw and less than 3.5 goals” at odds 1.66, since I foresee a fairly close match, and it should be remembered that both teams averaged only two goals per match in the second round.

The second one is “Second part: part with the most goals” at odds 2.10Since, as I have said before, I expect a fairly close match, especially in the first half of the match.

