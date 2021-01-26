Pellegrini’s bet was similar to the one executed three days earlier in LaLiga and the consequences were not long in being similar. Spaces soon condemned to 0-1 after an innocent loss by Martín Montoya and the absence of ideas stopped the possibility of a reaction before the expulsion of Illarramendi. Then came the madness. The Chilean coach was right with his changes and led the ambition of his team in extra time.

Joel: It was difficult for him due to Oyarzabal’s ability to define at 0-1. Then he brilliantly stopped a shot from Portu that would have been the 0-2.

Martin Montoya: An error in a simple pass in the middle zone led to the counter of Oyarzabal’s goal. Little incisive in attack, little security behind. Oyarzabal did what he wanted for too long. Then he was right in the recovery that gave Canales the option of a tie.

Mandi: Something hasty in the 0-1 action, when he should not have gone to Isak’s uncheck and did watch his back. Later he had leadership in the rear when Betis needed to close spaces.

Sidnei: He was also clueless at 0-1 with that filtered pass from Gorosabel. He left injured after causing the expulsion of Illarramendi.

Alex Moreno: He tried to tie up Portu, an already complicated task to face at the same time the challenge of reaching the attack on his left-handed lane. Circumstances helped it grow as the minutes passed, when Gorosabel left that band and La Real gave him more meters.

Paul: It will undoubtedly be a game that will help you grow as a player. Consistent and safe in the passes, he lacked something more quality to find verticality.

Channels: He had signed 75 minutes without hardly showing off until he fired a precise shot that changed the shock. Shortly afterwards he almost put the finishing touch on his stellar appearance with a magical pass to Joaquín that the portuense did not take advantage of. His momentum infects his teammates and his seventh goal in six games confirms his golden moment in Heliopolis.

Lainez: He fought with Monreal in all possible ways, although the full-back soon understood that with the physical he could limit the Mexican. One of the few who tried to overflow in the first half with some verticality and daring. He was not lacking in desire, perhaps a little more talent.

Fekir: He tried in his own way, but almost always ran into the good containment of the Real, even when the Verdiblanco team was numerically superior.

Tello: When he starts, he tends to be less incisive and the goal against was the reduction of spaces for him. Without them, Tello is less Tello. In the second half he tried more with overflow in numerical superiority before being changed.

Sanabria: Lost from the start. He saw a yellow one that even conditioned his pressure above. He did not have a choice in the face of Remiro’s goal until the second half. He was sent off after hitting the opponent in a shot attempt.

They also played:

Victor Ruiz: Firm in the passing game since he entered.

Rodri: The canterano was again decisive for his quality with his entry. He always offered, protected the ball at will when his team needed it and signed a magnificent service to Borja Iglesias at 2-1. A treasure for Pellegrini his jump to the first team.

Joaquin: The portuense was the clever of the class in an extension in which he reigned from beginning to end. With the score in favor, he knew how to pause the starts, cause fouls and place one of them on the head of Borja Iglesias for the sentence.

Carvalho: It gave more dynamism to the circulation of the ball despite the fact that Paul had not done badly in the pivot. A header after a corner kick was about to put his team ahead with the 1-1. Sign up in the final minutes.

Borja Iglesias: Stellar appearance of the Galician when nobody expected it. He threw a precise clearance to seek Rodri’s vision of the game, controlled the ball perfectly on the run and finished calmly with his left foot against Remiro. His second goal, with a perfect header against the opposition of Mikel Merino, sentenced the event. Life can change in an extension. The pass to the quarterfinals is practically his.

Emerson: He entered the second part of extra time to give more air back and the change took effect. The Brazilian stopped Real’s attacks in a couple of dangerous actions.