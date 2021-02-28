Manuel Pellegrini opted for his usual game scheme and found few options to delve into the wall made by Cádiz. He pulled from his bench when he could barely find tools on the grass and it was Juanmi who saved him from insufficient boards.

Joel robles: Providencial with two meritorious stops, especially the one he signed before Sobrino after the ruling of Víctor Ruiz.

Emerson: Another assistance under his belt. He showed again that he continues to improve defensively.

Mandi: Imperial in the rear for several days. Quick in anticipation and smart in casting with Negredo.

Victor Ruiz: His return did not reflect improvement in the green-and-white defense. A serious mistake on the edge of the break almost cost the goal after an attempt by Sobrino. Clueless in some balls behind him.

Miranda: Strong on the brand and fast on some folds.

Guido: It covered a lot of space when Betis needed it most. He comes to the rescue of the centrals when they need it and fulfills in the association from his position. It is vital for Pellegrini.

Saved: He went from less to more at the time of taking the controls of the party, but he ran out of strength when more spaces appeared in his area. He tested Ledesma with a good shot after an anticipation in the pressure.

Lainez: He was the only one who sought depth in the first half. He wore down Cádiz with his careers, but none of them were effective.

Channels: He is not going through his brightest moment, but he always carried danger in his appearances between the lines. The duel ended as a central midfielder and from there Betis found more fluidity in the creation of the game.

Aitor Ruibal: He left some quality detail within the area, but was not very incisive on that left side of the attack.

Loren: Very little in his umpteenth chance to earn the spot as nine. He worked a lot, as almost always, but did not obtain any revenue from his interventions.

They also played:

Juanmi: He appeared in the area to get ahead of the Cádiz defenders and finish with his head perfectly to deliver the three points to his team. Good on his movements in the area.

Joaquin: He did not have much success in his interventions, but he participated in the action of the goal.

Tello: He tried to be deep, although Cádiz stopped their careers well.

Rodri: He entered to give more fluidity in the construction, but after the goal his mission was to pause the exits and he succeeded.