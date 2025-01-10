He Betis has gotten to work with Mateo’s renewal, which concludes his contract on June 30. The midfielder is in the first team dynamic after earning the trust of Manuel Pellegrini, but the near end of his relationship means that the green and white have to go against the clock to tie up this 20-year-old youngster. The fact is that the parties have already intensified contacts to negotiate the terms of a future agreement that they consider viable given that both the club and the player’s entourage understand that there is “good predisposition.”

And Betis has asked Mateo a first renewal offer with a long duration (the most recent youth players are being tied until 2029) and conditions that the footballer has evaluated within the framework of a negotiation that is expected to advance and be finalized in the coming weeks. The positions are not far away, in principle, and the player’s desire is to continue growing as a green and white player, his great dream since he joined the Heliopolitan youth academy at a young age.

Mateo has disputed nine matches with the Betic first teamthree in each of the competitions that Pellegrini’s team compete in, and has surpassed the competition of other values ​​​​of the subsidiary such as Guirao and Barea in his position. The youth squad took advantage of the gap left by the losses of Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Johnnhy Cardoso during a phase of the season and took the leap to exhibit his qualities with the seniors, which he showed in the showcase.

In this way, the one from Valencina has been surveyed by several First Division and other Second Division teams to find out his conditions, something that may affect the negotiation of his renewal, but the footballer is now focused on Betis and the parties hope to reach to an agreement during this month of January to sign the extension of his contract.