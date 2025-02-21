02/21/2025



Updated at 11: 19h.





He Betis It has been exercised this Friday morning thinking about the quote of the Getafe that has Sunday. It does so only a few hours after the defeat set last Thursday against the Gent (0-1), which does not tarnish however the objective achieved of its classification to the eighths of UEFA Conference League, competition of which This same noon will come out of its next continental adversary, which without fear of the Chelsea or the Vitoria de Guimaraes, with the first leg on March 6 in The Benito Villamarín and the return on the 13th, will already be seen if in England or in Portugal. The great novelty of training has been inclusion after several weeks of Pablo Fornals.

Being a session after an official match, Pellegrini has allocated this Friday to the recovery of those players who departed as a starter and who have been outside the session. Thus, most of them have been seen in the gym after receiving the usual talk in these cases. A good part of Unit A of the Verdiblancos rested yesterday, aware of the difficulty of the party against the Bordalás Getafein a complex enclosure such as Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in which the ball will roll this Sunday at 18.30. There the Verdiblancos will seek their second consecutive triumph in the league plane after overcoming Real Sociedad last week in Seville with a very broad score (3-0).

He has finally exercised with the Fornals group, who has been discharged since January 19, and continues in his Carvalho line, whose complete integration with the first squad is still to be seen, but who is taking steps towards the front towards a future return. It is above all optimally improving the Castellón midfielder, who aims to be part of the citation especially For the appointment against Real Madridif your process is not accelerated and can finally be summoned early to Getafe. «I believe that Paul next week should start working, I don’t know if complete with the group but a part of the daily work I think is going to be integrated and we will wait after the next game with Real Madrid to have it in conditions of To be able to contribute what he has for the squad, ”was what Pellegrini said in a recent press conference to Fornals collation.

Getafe confirmed casualties

The casualties already known on the Heliopolitan side continue on their side, with the absences of Marc Roca, Ángel Ortiz, Bellerín and Lo Celso. It remains to be seen in what order, Pellegrini is progressively recovering, for the last third of league championship and especially with that competitive horizon that is the Conference League, to which the Verdiblancos will return at the beginning of March. Canteranos such as Jesús Rodríguez, fully installed in the first base as a great banner of the Verdiblanca illusion, Manu González and Arribas have been some of those who have participated in the training on Friday that has been held in the Sports City Luis del Sol.