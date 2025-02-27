Antony You can play on Saturday at Real Betis – Real Madrid After the RFEF discipline committee estimated the allegations of the Verdiblancos legal services and removed the red card that Alberola Rojas showed in the course of the … Duel in Getafe and that he justified that he had entered “behind an adversary without the possibility of disputing the ball, using excessive strength.” He did as his the federative organ the arguments used by the Betic lawyers pointing out that Antony wanted Contact the Getafe player, but to get to contact the ball, although in the end he does not get it ». This story is right to Betis, who has in the trajectory of his Legal services A good weapon of defense of your interests.

And it is that in the last fourteen years, since in May 2011 the first restructuring of the legal services of Betis already closed the stages of the stages of Manuel Ruiz de Lopera and Luis Oliverthe Verdiblanco Club has managed to withdraw up to 25 cards shown by the members in the meetings played both in First and Second. A job that has served to be available many players and for Betis to defend their rights to disciplinary committees. We must also remember the good development of the Verdiblancos lawyers in the efforts that prevented that Sergio Canales He fulfilled more than one party of the four with which he had been punished for saying that the red one that showed him Mateu Lahoz It was “predimited” and that Villamarín did not have to apply the sanction of two closing meetings by THE PALO DERBIbeyond playing the second part behind closed doors the next day with the Verdiblanco triumph 2-1, with so much work of channels.

He had not achieved Betis a positive assessment to his allegations or resources by the committees since in the 2021-22 competition season (as previously called discipline) he would leave without effect the yellow one he saw Álex Moreno Before Elche in November 2021 for an action whistled as a hand by Pizarro Gómez although the Betic side gave him in the chest, which the committee valued. In this sense, it should be remembered that Betis’s policy regarding allegations and resources has been modified in recent times since it is sought to be more precise when raising the writings to the RFEF and fighting only for the cases that are considered most evident. In other times it was the club’s policy for everything possible but then it was determined that it was not convenient.

Before the aforementioned yellow withdrawal to Álex Moreno is counted in the 2020-21 season two reprimands for Guido Rodríguez (before the Granada) and Saved (Valladolid) in which from Betis it was possible Bartra Before Madrid and it was also possible to reduce a sanction to Eder SarabiaSecond coach of Quique Setién.

In 2017-18, the Betic Legal Services triumphed by taking away from Francis the yellow one in the Derbi in competition alleging that the rival was already on the ground when the action occurred and also to Javi García in the duel before the Alavés and that he had involved sanction in being the fifth. In 2016-17 it was Felipe Gutiérrez who benefited from the good work of the Verdiblancos lawyers when the large hill admonished him for allegedly dropping in the area but competition did not estimate it that way, recognizing that a play that ended in yellow for the Betics had been penalty.

It was at this time when the change in tendency with the committees occurred, since in the previous seasons there was a lot of litigation with resources and allegations before the federative committees with Angel María Villar in office. Only in the 2015-16 season achieved Betis to be removed almost as many warnings as in the following years since he got five to be without effect. They were the yellow they saw Ceballos before Valencia and that had meant its expulsion, those shown to Westermann and Joaquín In the derby, the one that saw the German central against Levante and the one that Vicandi Garrido taught him Adam In the duel against Barcelona, ​​whistling a non -existent penalty about Messi.

In 2014-15 the calls to the committees to give justice were also constant and Betis made five of the cards that their players saw canceled. Are the cases of Ndiayeto which Sánchez Martínez admonished against Valladolid for allegedly hitting a rival with the arm; The first of the two that saw PERQUIS against Las Palmas that caused the following duel to be lost with the Leganés but at least it would be clean of accumulation of reprimands; left the yellow with which Xavi Torres He was punished in El Molinón against Sporting; made competition acknowledged that the expulsion of Bruno Before Ponferradina had been unfair when you withdraw her second card; And he completed it by cleaning Miller After the duel against Girona.

In 2013-14 Gil Manzano had admonished Rubén Castro For allegedly simulating penalty for a lack of Balenziaga in Betis-Athetic and competition he corrected his serious mistake. In 2012-13 there were three cases, two of them Amaya. The central saw how competition annulled the second yellow against Espanyol and Appeal, the Red as the last man against Valencia. Betis also managed to be given the reason with the warning he saw No no for knocking down a rival against Osasuna. In 2012-13 he went back to Rubén Castro who punished Mateu Lahoz for allegedly simulating a foul and competition withdrew the yellow at the request of the Betic lawyers, who collected their first triumph in this regard in 2010-11 when Pepe Mel He was removed the yellow that had shown the referee against Córdoba for having entered the pitch without his permission claiming that it was because the risk sprinklers and the Betic coach jumped not to get wet.