

03/10/2025



Updated at 2:46 p.m.





He Betis He informs from his means to proceed to carry out a new raffle for entries for his fans for the party between the Vitoria de Guimaraes and the Pellegrini team, which will be played on Thursday at the stadium Dom Afonso Henriques of the Portuguese city, with the leftover entries that were assigned to the Halcón Travel Agency.

Those who wish to access these localities have the deadline to confirm the acceptance of the entrance until Monday, March 10 to the 17:00 hours. Jay to remember that Real Betis Balompié enabled a ticket allocation process for this second round of the UEFA Conference League final.

For this meeting, the club had 1504 visiting stands in a price of 20 euros, of which 1084 were for partners, 270 tickets for rocks and 150 tickets for Halcon Viajes, which is the official travel agency of Real Betis Balompié and official sponsor of the club, and whose leftover entries are the one that during these hours puts the Betic entity available to its fans.

𝐀𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐀𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐨! A new raffle for tickets for the #VitoriasCrealbetis With the leftover tickets of Halcon Viajes Deadline to confirm the acceptance of the entrance until Monday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m. https://t.co/ia9otv2vsi – Real Betis | Betic Attention Office (@realbetisoob) March 10, 2025

Betis seeks in Guimaraes a victory that gives the pass to the quarterfinals of the Conference League after the 2-2 recorded in Villamarín last Thursday in front of the Portuguese team.