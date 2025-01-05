The missed opportunity Vitor Roque an empty goal against Huesca joins a string of missed opportunities by the forwards of the Betis in this course that influence the feeling that Manuel’s group Pellegrini He generates a lot of offensive baggage but is not capable of materializing it into goals that give him more points or solve playoffs ahead of time. The fact is that the Brazilian was very affected after this opportunity in the first half that reminds us of others that he himself had or Abdemainly, in this course that is being striking in terms of these scored goals that do not go up on the scoreboard.

TO Vitor Roque The ball came to him bouncing and with the goalkeeper out of position after Lo Celso’s shot hit the post and the Brazilian’s shot, with everything at will, went high to everyone’s disbelief. Isco was the first to come to console the young attacker but he barely raised his head during the match. That mistake weighed too heavily on him.

This failed opportunity joins the one he had in the last league match of 2025 against Rayo Vallecano, when a pass from Lo Celso In the final stretch he was left alone against Batalla with the score 1-1 but the player on loan from Barcelona was unable to resolve the situation and his shot crashed into the visitors’ goal.

These hand-to-hand actions have also been a negative memory for other Betis players, mainly Abde. The Moroccan winger has stood out as one of the LaLiga footballers who has not been able to take advantage of very clear opportunities. It happened in two striking matches, such as those played at home against Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona.









Abde was left alone before Oblak after a pass from Johnny Cardoso and his shot went wide to the despair of locals and strangers. But something similar, also in the Gol Sur goal, happened to Abde days later in the Betis – Barcelona, ​​when three minutes later Lo Celso put a deep pass for the Moroccan’s career, who stood in front of Iñaki Peña but he guessed his intention low to clear it for a corner.

Four clear opportunities that join others like those missed by Bakambu against Helsinki, Fornals with Rayo, the penalty Abde with Espanyol or Iker Losada against Athletic to complete a season in which Betis is missing more goals and will therefore go to the market to look for a nine to solve this lack.