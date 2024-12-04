Betis and Rayo Vallecano suffered the unspeakable this Wednesday to advance to the third round of the Copa del Rey, but after shedding blood, sweat and tears they managed to ensure their presence in the round of 32. The green and white team beat Sant Andreu, a Second RFEF team that deserved much more, while the Rayistas beat Unionistas de Salamanca, which plays in First RFEF.

Pellegrini’s men were outmatched by the Barcelona team for most of the match. A goal from a direct free kick by Chimy Ávila put Betis ahead, but Sergi Serrano did justice and got the tie before the break. A more than possible penalty not called by the hand of Sabaly and a ghost goal from Sant Andreu followed by a surreal play in which a local shirt prevented the goal made the green-and-white parish and the Chilean coach fear the worst, who introduced Abde and Vitor Roque. The Brazilian missed a clear chance, caused a penalty and missed it, but Bartra appeared to push the rebound. The Moroccan, already in injury time, sealed the match.

Rayo’s bad time in Salamanca was not minor. With the spotlight on James Rodríguez in the starting eleven for the second time since his arrival in Madrid, Álvaro Gómez, after a serious error by Dani Cárdenas, and Imanol Baz scored the two goals for Unionistas before the 20th minute. Íñigo’s team reacted Pérez thanks to a good goal by Trejo before halftime. Pedro Díaz equalized and, in the final stretch of the match, Embarba completed Rayista’s comeback. The emotion experienced throughout the match overflowed with the expulsions of Ciss for Rayo and David García for Unionistas, who experienced a cruel ending with a goal disallowed for offside in the last play.

Results of the second round of the Copa del Rey

Ávila 2-4 (pro.) Valladolid









Yeclano 0-1 Elche

Barbastro 2-0 Spain

Zaragoza 2(4)-2(5) Grenade

Salamanca 0-7 Celtic

Europe 1-2 Palms

Nastic 0-1 Huesca

Sant Andreu 1-3 Betis

Unionists 2-3 Rayo Vallecano