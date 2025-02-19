Concern for injuries to the template of Betis It does not refer. Last campaign, all procedures were already re -evaluated and changes in the physical and recovery structure of the team led by Manuel Pellegrini facing … Strengthen the tasks of prevention and restoration of ailments. However, in the 2024-25 campaign the casualties are being again. And, on average, the Chilean coach cannot count on five players for these reasons for each official match played by the Verdiblancos. A Competitive disadvantage which affects the general performance and in which various circumstances such as those inherent in the sports activity itself (bruises, torsions) concur but also others that point to the specific preparation of the players (muscle) or at the time of recovery of them (time rehabilitation or rainfall). In total, 190 games have lost the 30 players who have most commonly participated with the team this year. And they have been 32 different injuries, with The Celso as the player who has fallen most times. Of the same a room they have been due to muscle incidents (Mendy, Fornals, Sabaly, Cardoso, Lo Celso) and the rest come from surgical interventions (William Carvalho, Isco, Bakambu), joint problems (Marc Roca, Aitor, Chimy, Rui Silva) or bruises (Bellerín, Ortiz, Marc Roca).

In addition to the newcomers Antony and Cucho Hernándezthe only field player in Betis who has not lost any injury this season is Sergi Altimirawhich has also been frequently used by Pellegrini, precisely because of the casualties of the companions in the position it occupies. The Catalan has played 2,094 minutes distributed in 33 of the 37 official Betics meetings. Like the Catalan pivot, no call has been lost. Adrián. They have been in all the citations Natan and Llorente but both had to leave the pitch once because of physical circumstances. The Brazilian happened in the derby and the Madrid central, before Celta at home. Fran Vieites, for example, could not be in the clash against Alavés when he was announced as a holder when he noticed discomfort during heating and Abde did not travel to Mlada due to fever. Vitor Roque had an affected ankle not to move with the group to Las Palmas and Perraud suffered an overload against Barcelona, ​​for which he had to be replaced.

The party in which Betis had lower due to injury was the one who faced Mallorca and in which precisely the Verdiblancos won. There were nine absences for these problems. William Carvalho, Bellerín, Aitor, Sabaly, Ricardo Rodríguez, Fornals, Lo Celso and Chimy Ávila could not be in Son Moix, where the sanctioned Mendy and Perraud did not participate. The Verdiblanco team has been raffling these obstacles throughout the course to get alive at the Conference League at this point and aspire to enter European positions in LaLiga from the eighth square that it now occupies after beating the Royal Society 3-0.

Betic players that have lost this campaign are those who have had long -term injuries. William Carvalho It was news yesterday because he returned with the team to the training after having suffered in September the breakage of the Achilles tendon, which has made him be out of 31 Betic calls. While, Bellerín He hopes to be with the team next week but it has already 22 absences due to edema sesamoiditis in the right foot that affects him since November. They follow him ISCOalready recovered, but that was 19 meetings without participating in the second operation in the fibula that had to be held in September after the injury of the last campaign. In addition, it could not be registered in the conference due to the lesion and the six duels of the League phase were lost. Marc Roca He suffered a ankle injury after the derby that made different treatments to be able to return in good condition and until he scored two goals against the real one but has suffered a partial lesion of the flexor plate of the second metatarsophalangeal joint of the right foot that It will be at least three more weeks outside the playing land, which will miss four or five games at least.

At their level is Nobel Mendywhich has been dragging different muscle and contusion lesions, such as the one that occurred with the subsidiary in Sanlúcar, and that has made Pellegrini pull other elements of the quarry when the Frenchman was going to be the fourth central of the template and is registered in the Conference League. Fornalsthat has not yet been reinstated to the group, has fifteen meetings out of muscle problems. He repaired against Alavés and fell again, with what has been taken with another perspective his new recovery, which aims to be in his final phase. With The Celso The concern comes because its third muscle injury of the course already suffers after those of November and January. Nine meetings have already been lost and now there will be another month off, with what will be among the players that in more calls has not been able to cite pellegrini. Despite this, this course is still the top scorer.

Right and midfielder, affected

The rest of the squad has also had decrease matches like the five that Rui Silva was lost (already transferred to Sporting) in December due to a shoulder injury, the two muscle mishaps of Sabaly that made him leave eight meetings, the same that Aitor has been lost due to a muscular matter and an ankle sprain. Also the seven games of Johnny Cardoso (left femoral biceps) and Bartra (twin and lumbar), Bakambu The first six official meetings were lost while recovering from the surgical intervention of last campaign and Chimy Ávila had problems in the meniscus after an action in the Huesca – Betis that made him also be out during six meetings. Ricardo and Juanmi lost two meetings each.

The injuries, then, have affected practically all the players of a workfor weeks outside. The most marked areas with physical problems have been the right side and midfielderwhere the casualties and the need for pellegrini have accumulated to pull the lower ranks options such as the aforementioned Ortiz and the young Mateo and Guirao. They have also affected lesions equally to veteran players (Bakambu, Carvalho, Bartra) as of medium age (Bellerín, Fornals, Isco, Marc Roca) and young (Mendy, Cardoso).

A recurring problem that also affects other LaLiga and European teams but that in Betis has its own incidence before which Solutions are sought. “We had up to nine injured and now we have two or three,” Pellegrini said after the encounter before the real one but the new medical parts have given worse news and for the duel against the Gent will not be, for now, Ortiz, Bellerín, Fornals, Lo Celso and Marc Roca, in addition to William Carvalho (not registered as a cucho) is still not available to play.