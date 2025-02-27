02/27/2025



He Betis and Barcelona They finalized the details for the departure of Vitor Roque in order for the Palmeiras to be transferred, leaving in Helipolis an economic revenue, surely in the form of a higher percentage of Abde’s rights, which he shares with the Barca. The operation is planned to be closed during today after the serious advances achieved yesterday between the parts for closing an operation that has been open for some time but has gone through vicissitudes such as the need for a bar Summer with a profit for Barcelona of 25 million euros for 80 percent of their rights, something that will allow Catalans to recover the investment made just over a year ago by the 19 -year -old attacker, who has not met the created expectations. The Palmeiras has the deadline on February 28 since the Brazilian market concludes on that date.

Betis is a fundamental actor in this regard and has waited for Barcelona to contact him to close the agreement. The dialogue intensified yesterday and the Verdiblancos saw how the Barca proposal on this occasion was convincing. There are sources that indicate that Uploading the ABDE percentage is one of the keys. Until now, Moroccan rights are shared to 50 percent by both clubs. There may also be other economic terms. The Betis is in turn to close details with Vitor Roque as his salary, that the Verdiblancos will save until the end of the season, an important amount.

Sportively it is a more delicate issue for Betis since Pellegrini will keep an cash less on the workforce with the closed market and only two pure strikers for the conference: Bakambu and Chimy Ávila, given that the cucho Hernández, the last signing of the winter market, is not registered in Europe due to lack of space. In any case, Vitor Roque is sanctioned for the two matches of the round of 16 Finally before Vitoria for his expulsion before the Kaa Gent. Vitor Roque agents continue to press greatly but in Heliopolis they have remained firm aware that time runs in their favor to try to get a benefit, as will happen. Notwithstanding that he can also retain some right over Vitor Roque himself in the future.

It should be remembered that the Brazilian has lost his site in recent times in favor of Bakambu, initially, and Cucho Hernández, later. For pellegrini is the tFront in the rotation. This circumstance also weighs for the management of its march, which will help the Betic coffers letting out a substitute with a high salary, which is owned by another club and also wishes to go right now. Betis’s special relationship with Barcelona, ​​with many operations in recent times (Miranda, Bellerín, Chadi, Abde, Vitor) is key for this march now.