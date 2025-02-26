

02/26/2025



Updated at 20: 40h.





Movements around a possible output of Titor Roque They have been living in a new episode lived throughout Wednesday, since Betis and Barcelona continue to maintain a contact and negotiation way to establish a formula in which all parties come out in some way benefited and that the Brazilian striker can return to his native country to sign for the Palmeiras, something that is getting closer to happening. This same afternoon is advancing in this aspect and remains to be seen What will be the final benefit for a Betis that on the one hand it would positively see the obtaining of a short -term economic benefit in the event that Vitor Roque came out and on the other is the great handicap to keep a less cash in the workforce with the closed market and two pure strikers for the league league: Bakambu and Chimy Ávila, given that it is remembered that the cucho Hernández, last sighing of the winter market, is not registered in Europe You can participate in the round of 16 of the Eighth Scheduled for Thursday, March 6 and 13 of the same month against the Vitoria de Guimaraes, being the first of the clashes at Benito Villamarín.

One of the unlocking options of this situation that is being talked about on Wednesday is that Betis can increase a percentage of ownership by the ABDE end, so that the Verdiblanco box allows the march of Vitor Roque in the middle of the season. It should be noted that Palmeiras still has until Thursday night February 28 to seal this reinforcement and what has already been evident is that there is an agreement closed with Barcelona to the change of 25 million euros for 80 percent of its pass.

It remains that Betis ends up obtaining some type of advantage at an economic level, such as the aforementioned ABDE property, since their rights are 50% between Betis and Barcelona, ​​after paying the Verdiblancos seven million in 2023 due to the Moroccan end. It is still an asset to explode and in Betis they explore, among other possibilities, the route of Increase that property percentage In exchange for letting Vitor Roque out, who is currently having a second role in the squad, according to the latest alignments offered by Pellegrini, and for which space could continue to generate space at the salary level, although with the clear damage of seeing two attackers in continental competition such as Bakambu and Chimy Ávila, beyond that Cucho Hernández can participate in LaLiga.