



LaLiga has made official the schedules of the matches that make up the Day 23 of LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025. He Real Betis by Manuel Pellegrini will visit the Saturday, February 8, at 2:00 p.m.to the RC Celta de Vigo in the stadium Bleated in an attractive duel with the added morbidity of the presence of the loanee Borja Iglesias in the Galician squad. The clash will be offered live on DAZN. Five days later, on Thursday the 13th, the Green and Whites will return to the Conference League with the first leg of the play off at Gent.

Before the duel against Celta, Betis visits Mallorca this Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m. also, in a clash on matchday 21, and then hosts Athletic Club at the Villamarín on Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 p.m., in a match of day 22.

La 23, whose schedules have just been made public, will start on Friday, February 7 from 9:00 p.m. with the match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid, and will end on Monday the 3rd from 9:00 p.m. in Son Moix with the duel RCD Mallorca – CA Osasuna.

In addition, that weekend the Madrid derby will also be played between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, which will be on Saturday the 8th at 9:00 p.m.