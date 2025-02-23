Betis already smells European squares with their victory in a fief as complicated as the Getafe coliseum (1-2). The Verdiblanco team won thanks to a double by Isco Alarcón, the second penalty.

The negative note of the Betic Victoria was the self -expulsion of his striker Antony, for an extemporaneous entrance to churches. The Brazilian given by Manchester United will miss the next game in Seville against Real Madrid.

Isco double

The Andalusian scored the first with a magnificent movement and the second, penalty

Isco Alarcón opened the scoring in the 18th minute after completing a backlash led by Antony. The Brazilian attacker gave the ball to the Malaga, who with a magnificent movement inside the area was undone of Duarte and Djené to beat David Soria with the exterior of the foot.

Betis was able to increase its difference before the break with a couple more occasions of Jesús Rodríguez, who met Soria, and with a shot in Duarte’s own goal that saved the Getafe goalkeeper with a providential hand.

In the second half, Isco transformed an Alderete penalty over the cucho in the 77th minute. Five minutes later, Borja Mayoral shortened distances for Getafe (1-2), but those of Bordalás could not match.