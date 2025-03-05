Tomorrow Thursday, Betis faces a key match in the round of 16 of the Conference League, where he will face the Portuguese team Vitória de Guimarães. It is a crucial match that gives the Betic team the opportunity to continue climbing in Europe and Keep your victory streakexcept for the defeat at home against the Gent.

Despite the controversy generated in recent days by the price and organization of tickets, the fans, the players and the Verdiblanco environment have opted for the Union, reflected in the motto «Betis, Alé!«. This song, which was already used during the Copa del Rey de 2022 As a symbol of struggle for the title, it once again collects prominence.

Now, all Heliopolitans look in the same direction. The team in charge of the Betis communication has disseminated a Motivational video based on this mottoin which goals, celebrations and statements of players such as Isco, Bartra or the recently signed Antony are shown.

The “Betis, Alé!” He already joined the fans in the past and now calls perseverance and struggle to the last breath. Although social networks do not completely reflect the magnitude of love for the Palmera Club, they are the main diffusion channel today. Through them, defense Marc Bartra commented: «You can say higher, but not clearer. All United again on Thursday, from beginning to end. You are fundamental, come on!«.