Betis – Alavés appears on the calendar with more tense than expected overtones at the home of Heliópolis when the second round of the league begins. Five points away from sixth place, after losing in the bottom club’s fiefdom, after receiving a thrashing in the cup elimination against Barcelona and with irregularity as the predominant note in a disturbing campaign due to the lack of recognition in the game and the results of a team that is made to stay in a more affluent area and not in this prosaic world. Villamarín will receive their team as always but with the shortest fuse in the event of any error that may occur. A better image and the collection of points in Valladolid were taken for granted but neither of those things happened last week and the debacle in Montjuïc added more salt to the green and white wound. Doubts abound over Pellegrini, the squad that looks at the changes in the market and the management of the club in this entire sequence of wear and tear that makes the fear of being left out of European competitions more true with what this implies in a club like this , but there is still a whole second round left to straighten out what for now is not following its usual course. The first step has to be taken this afternoon by the Betic team against Alavés. Without Lo Celso, Aitor or Chimy but with elements in the squad, as Pellegrini defended, to avoid ridicule and to confidently face matches like the one this afternoon against Alavés, which is competing to escape the relegation zone. The Betic squad has shortcomings, it has bumps in play and results, it lacks resolution when it comes to scoring goals, it does not dominate the games like before and there are excessive differences in motivation between match and match depending on the rival that appears in the matches. posters. All of this has to be resolved behind closed doors in a locker room that is tired of sending messages of repentance for its skits in the Conference or in matches that theoretically should have been resolved in its favor and did not do so. Now he has to make the calendar his own and achieve an escalation in the second round that takes him to his natural places. The base of the team that was presented in Barcelona is the one that will appear today from the locker room tunnel for the first stages of Betis – Alavés. There could be a doubt in the goal between Fran Vieites and Adrián due to the poor performance of the former in Montjuïc but everything indicates that the Galician will have the confidence of the coaching staff for another week. In defense there are positions, such as the right back, that have been left without rotation, with which Sabaly will play. In the center it would be normal to see Bartra with Llorente and on the left, Perraud. Up front, the novelty of Mateo can appear in place of the tired Altimira, substituted at half-time in the Cup. Johnny Cardoso will start the plays with Jesús Rodríguez and Abde on the wings, given that Fornals is not yet quite ready to be a starter, while that Isco will focus all possible solutions for Vitor Roque to act as striker. Probable lineups Real Betis Fran Vieites; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Mateo; Jesús Rodríguez, Isco, Abde; and Vitor Roque. Deportivo Alavés Owono; Tenaglia, Aqbar, Mouriño, Diarra, Manu Sánchez; White, Jordan; Carlos Vicente, Guridi; and Kike García. Referee Hernández Hernández (Las Palmas Committee). Benito Villamarín Stadium (6:30 p.m. / Movistar LaLiga). Against the Verdiblancos, there appears an Alavés that has not won since November 1 and that has had many draws, the cup elimination and comes from losing against Girona. That is to say, a drift that makes him a scapegoat in any situation for a Betis with this quality, but the commitment that is specifically linked to the green and white professionals must appear so that the orchestra sounds the way Pellegrini wants, which gives the team a lot of thought. to get all the instruments in tune but it doesn’t quite get the melody to flow game after game.

