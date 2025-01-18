What a day. Murphy in green and white. Goodbye to many things. The trust that this team had generated is going down the drain. Pellegrini is at his worst. Alavés, a team in crisis, increases that of the Betis. Sunken in their morale, void of confidence and with the stands against them in many phases. Mental, physical and emotional fatigue reaches everyone. And what a problem they have now in Heliopolis. More overwhelmed than a monkey in a suitcase. A disaster, wow. This is how the Betis players played ADRIÁN SUSPENSO A lot of tension and a lot of desire but few stops. If anything, one or three goals from Kike García that leave him in a bad place. SABALY SUSPENSO It’s made of glass. When the team breaks on the side, it breaks. Deconcentrated. The thing about the poorly taken throw-in is to take away the chip. BARTRA SUSPENSE Portrayed in the penalty, the stupid play that did so much damage. Nervous as an opponent and misplaced all the time. He was on the side for a while. LLORENTE SUSPENSE More desire than anything else but also upset with the ball at his feet. He gave melons to his teammates in the first half. Then he came up with the desire. RICARDO SUSPENSO It’s not that he did anything wrong but it’s just that it’s inopportune even to get injured. His loss forced Perraud to leave and then he was sent off. Disaster. JOHNNY CARDOSO SUSPENSE The team’s disarray left him with a thousand holes to cover. And it’s not for that. Betis runs the risk of seeing its market value decrease like this. FORNALS APPROVED An example of delivery. The one who saw everything before anyone else in the first half, was easy with the ball with Isco covered. He gave everything and came out with discomfort, again. JESÚS RODRÍGUEZ APPROVED The last to arrive was the first in desire and nerve. It was a good goal and a lot of effort until he couldn’t take it anymore and had to be replaced. ISCO SUSPENSO It’s not there. It shows in the balls he gives, in what he tries. And he was clumsy on the occasion with Owono. If the spike or throw was a goal, but he tried to cut it back. It was 2-1 and he doesn’t usually fail those if he’s good. ABDE SUSPENSE He even came out with whistles because of the desperation of people waiting for him to do more. It’s getting more and more fading after starting the season so well. VITOR ROQUE SUSPENSO His dedication is indisputable but he has some terrible quality gaps. He gives everything like a youth player but at a world-class price. There is little goal. PERRAUD SUSPENSE Being the last man he can’t go for the ball like that. He lacks serenity and is not decisive at the top. His red was decisive. NATAN SUSPENSE Nervous and very tense. Good on top but clumsy with the ball. The game was ready to start but he always had to be out of place. ALTIMIRA SUSPENSE Victim of disorder after expulsion. He ended up on the side doing what he could. Complicated day for him. MARC ROCA SUSPENSE Bad afternoon to return to the team. Left-handed inside and with little touch with the ball. MATEO SUSPENSO He came out when Pellegrini changed everything with what he had at hand but he couldn’t do more PELLEGRINI SUSPENSO Drowned by the little he had available and with questionable decisions. Their worst moment. This is how the Real Betis players played against Deportivo Alavés.

