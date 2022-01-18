Betis and Alavés settle this Tuesday at the Benito Villamarín a duel in which the Verdiblancos, after Sevilla’s cup elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, they will have to put on the suit of the League to avoid euphoria and carelessness against a rival in need. Betis returns to its stadium after the eventful cup tie against the eternal rival, with the joy in the folds of its players and fans.

Schedule: what time is the Betis-Alavés of LaLiga Santander?

Betis-Alavés on matchday 21 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 8:00 p.m.

Television: how to watch Betis-Alavés from LaLiga Santander live on TV?

Betis-Alavés on matchday 21 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus’s paid channel, which can also be seen through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow Betis-Alavés in LaLiga Santander online?

Betis-Alavés can be followed live online through As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the onces. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the match in video and the most outstanding news.

Classification of LaLiga Santander

Check the complete classification.